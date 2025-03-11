Anthony Scaramucci’s net worth confirmed

A scorned former Trump employee has issued an ominous warning to Trump’s inner circle member, Elon Musk. Since Musk was chosen to head Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, people have wondered how long this relationship will last. And we cannot speak of short-lived Trump relationships without speaking of Anthony Scaramucci.

Recommended Videos

Now, Scaramucci has some words about Trump’s latest and most popular addition, Elon Musk. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, he said, “Elon Musk will last a year. He’s worth 250, 400 billion dollars, and Trump is a little afraid of him so, yes, he’ll last longer than other people. But he’s already out to pasture. He’s in the Department of Government Efficiency which doesn’t exist.” Here’s some information on the man, and how he’s been doing since Trump.

Who is Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci?

Anthony Scaramucci is a financier, broadcaster, and author. However, he is best known for his short stint as the White House Director of Communications during Trump’s first presidency. Scaramucci served in this role for 11 days, from July 21 to July 31.

Just a few days before assuming the position, Scaramucci famously spoke with a reporter from The New Yorker. He made some criticisms against Trump’s administration and specific members. He believed the conversation was off the record, but less than two weeks into his new job, he was fired by the President after the conversation was published.

Ever since this very public dismissal, Scaramucci has been critical of Trump. Unsurprisingly, he supported both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 and 2024 elections. Prior to his Director of Communications role, he supported the presidential campaigns of Hilary Clinton and Barack Obama. Moreover, he has made statements criticizing Republican ideologies, and Donald Trump himself. Nonetheless, despite supporting Hilary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election, by the time the election rolled around, he had signed on to Trump’s campaign and joined his finance committee.

Anthony Scaramucci was initially appointed as assistant to the President, and director of the Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs in January 2017. However, his appointment remained pending for months. Members of Trump’s administration didn’t seem to trust him. Two months later, in March, George Sifakis was appointed director of the Office of Public Liaison. Furthermore, in July of that year, Scaramucci was made Director of Communications. 10 days after his appointment, he was dismissed.

How rich is Scaramucci?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Anthony Scaramucci has a net worth of $90 million. He began his career at Goldman Sachs Investment Banking in 1989. Scaramucci is known as “The Mooch,” but his name is now also synonymous with a short-lived job. He founded the investment firm SkyBridge Capital in 2005 and is its CEO and manager. As of 2023, the company reportedly had $2 million in assets under management.

He has authored four books: Goodbye Gordon Gekko: How to Find your Fortune Without Losing Your Soul, The Little Book of Hedge Funds: What You Need to Know about Hedge Funds but the Managers Won’t Tell You, Hopping Over the Rabbit Hole: How Entrepreneurs Turn Failure into Success and Trump, the Blue-Collar President. Scaramucci also owns a 4% stake in the New York Mets which he purchased in 2012 with a group of investors for $20 million a piece. That stake is now worth about $80 million.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy