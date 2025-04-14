Apparently there’s no hard feelings between Elon Musk and Peter Navarro after the Tesla CEO called him ‘dumber than a sack of bricks’

Trump advisor Peter Navarro has claimed that he and Elon Musk are “great” despite the billionaire publicly calling him a “moron” who is “dumber than a sack of bricks.”

Musk may have burned a few bridges last week when he publicly criticized Donald Trump’s tariff plan. The Tesla CEO came out and claimed that he advised against the decision, pinning the blame on Navarro. This all came as rumors began circulating that Musk might soon be departing his advisory role in the White House.

Peter Navarro claims everything’s fine

Rather than rise to the insults, Navarro has elected to go down the more magnanimous route of forgiveness. Speaking to NBC’s Meet the Press, he told reporters, “I’ve been called worse,” now that I can believe. What is more of a struggle to believe is that he and Musk really are as “great” as he claims.

The financial advisor, who served four months in prison for refusing to comply with a subpoena regarding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, skirted around questions asking if Musk had “won” with his argument considering how Donald Trump backtracked on his tariff plans last week. Although he’s not entirely above throwing a little shade as he earlier referred to Musk as a “car assembler” rather than a car maker.

Regardless, it seems like that’s all water under the bridge now if Navarro is to be believed. He even went as far as to praise Musk and his work in Doge before assuring reporters, “Everything’s fine with Elon.” But can we really trust Navarro? The MAGA cult are kind of notorious for their fragile egos, so it’s hard to believe Navarro would let go of Musk’s insults so easily. Until I see these guys shake hands I’m not believing a word.

What has Musk said?

The Tesla CEO has yet to respond so who’s to say these two haven’t already squashed their beef behind closed doors? Something tells me that isn’t the case though, when asked to comment on the ongoing feud, White House Spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt simply said, “Boys will be boys, and we will let their public sparring continue.” Doesn’t sound like they’ve buried the hatchet to me.

Suppose she has a point, both Musk and Navarro give off big man-child energy. It’s just another example of how the Republican party is falling apart at the seams. There’s infighting on almost every level and this tariff issue just goes to show none of them really have a clue what they’re doing.

