“Assess the potential impact”: Nintendo announces Switch 2 pre order delays over Trump’s tariffs

Nintendo has announced that pre-orders for its highly anticipated Switch 2 console in the United States will be delayed. The reason for this delay is the new tariffs introduced by the Trump administration. This delay is effective immediately and only affects the U.S. market; pre-orders in other regions are still on track.

The official launch date of June 5, 2025, remains unchanged, per IGN. The decision comes due to tariffs imposed on several countries, including Vietnam and Cambodia, which are important manufacturing sites for the Switch 2. These tariffs are quite high, at 46% and 49%, respectively, creating uncertainty about how much the console will cost and how it will be distributed in the U.S.

The Switch 2 is expected to have a hefty price of $449.99 in the U.S., which has already sparked a lot of discussion and criticism online. With the added tariffs, there are worries about how much more consumers might have to pay. There’s speculation that these increased costs could mean an even higher price for the console in the U.S., worsening the negative feelings people already have about its expensive initial cost.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders have been paused

Nintendo stated, “Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions. Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.”

The price of games, which is between $70 and $80, is adding to these concerns. Aside from pricing issues, the delay also suggests there might be problems with supply chains. Higher production costs from the tariffs could lead to fewer consoles available for the U.S. market at launch, resulting in less availability and longer wait times for eager buyers.

Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

This potential shortage is a major concern for both Nintendo and consumers in the U.S. This situation highlights the wide-reaching effects of Trump’s recent trade policies. While the gaming industry may not seem like a major player in global trade, it still is impacted. The Switch 2 delay clearly shows how these trade actions can have consequences across various industries, affecting both big and small companies.

The uncertainty regarding future trade relations creates risks and challenges for businesses that rely on global supply chains. The delay isn’t just a minor issue for Nintendo—it poses several hurdles. The negative consumer response to the high price could worsen if further price hikes occur due to tariffs, impacting sales predictions and possibly delaying the profit return for the new console.

