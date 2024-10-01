‘I have always admired President Carter’: Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and more celebrate Jimmy Carter on his 100th birthday

One of the greatest presidents in modern history became the first of America’s former leaders to reach 100 years old, with Jimmy Carter‘s Oct. 1 birthday.
The first former president to ever become a centenarian, Carter is remembered remarkably well for the uplifting and compassionate work he has pursued over the course of his life. Both during his time in the presidency and after, Carter was — and is — a symbol of the America so many of this nation’s citizens miss. Powerful but kind, caring but shrewd, Carter puts many of the world’s modern leaders to shame, and on his 100th birthday, people are flooding to praise and celebrate a man who represents the best aspects of American life.
A horde of politicians, celebrities, and average citizens rushed to social media on Tuesday morning to share their deep gratitude for the work President Carter has devoted his life to. His humanitarian work, in particular his efforts to establish Habitat for Humanity, quickly became a uniting factor in a deeply contrasted moment, and showcased that true leadership can extend far beyond one’s tenure in office.
President Joe Biden was among the first major figures to share a heartfelt post dedicated to his predecessor. The 81-year-old — just 19 years Carter’s junior — took to X to deliver a minute-long video proclaiming Carter a “moral force for our nation and the world,” and detailed memories that he personally shares with the 39th president of the United States. The touching tribute praised Carter for his “unwavering belief in the power of human goodness,” and accurately labeled the former president as “one of the most influential statesmen in our history.”
Former President Barack Obama followed suit just over an hour later, nearly in tandem with his one-time opponent, Hillary Clinton, both of whom likewise heaped praise on Carter’s legacy. Obama thanked Carter for “your friendship, your fundamental decency, and your incredible acts of service,” and, in an attached video, expressed his admiration for the former president’s untouchable moral impact.
Clinton didn’t include a video in her post, but she did share an image of herself and former President Bill Clinton alongside Carter from years back. Alongside it, the former first lady, senator, presidential candidate, and secretary of state wished her old friend a “Happy 100,” and expressed that “from Habitat for Humanity to advancing human rights, you’ve set an example for all of us for how to do the most good.”
The wave of love from political powerhouses was soon joined by a cascade of similar sentiments from Americans across the nation. From celebrity favorites to journalists and regular citizens, hundreds of people are pausing to honor the first former president to ever live 100 years on this Earth.
Maria Shriver shared heartfelt gratitude of her own to the centenarian, praising his spectacular life and expressing her thanks “for moving humanity forward, and for showing us what true love looks like, acts like, and is.”
Country musician Garth Brooks also got in on the birthday well-wishes to “the man with longest legacy of giving we have ever known,” expressing his pride at being on Carter’s “Work Project Habitat for Humanity build this week with many others.”
Brooks, Shriver, and the others were joined by a swarm of similarly sentimental Americans, from senators and actors to full-blown organizations, all of whom heaped praise on the universally beloved presidential fixture.
With 100 years officially behind him, people everywhere are in awe of the life Carter has lived. He was presidential in every way, long before and long after he served in the Oval Office, and his legacy paints a picture of the very best this country has to offer.
Published: Oct 1, 2024 12:07 pm