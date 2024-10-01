‘I have always admired President Carter’: Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and more celebrate Jimmy Carter on his 100th birthday

One of the greatest presidents in modern history became the first of America’s former leaders to reach 100 years old, with Jimmy Carter‘s Oct. 1 birthday.

The first former president to ever become a centenarian, Carter is remembered remarkably well for the uplifting and compassionate work he has pursued over the course of his life. Both during his time in the presidency and after, Carter was — and is — a symbol of the America so many of this nation’s citizens miss. Powerful but kind, caring but shrewd, Carter puts many of the world’s modern leaders to shame, and on his 100th birthday, people are flooding to praise and celebrate a man who represents the best aspects of American life.

A horde of politicians, celebrities, and average citizens rushed to social media on Tuesday morning to share their deep gratitude for the work President Carter has devoted his life to. His humanitarian work, in particular his efforts to establish Habitat for Humanity, quickly became a uniting factor in a deeply contrasted moment, and showcased that true leadership can extend far beyond one’s tenure in office.

President Joe Biden was among the first major figures to share a heartfelt post dedicated to his predecessor. The 81-year-old — just 19 years Carter’s junior — took to X to deliver a minute-long video proclaiming Carter a “moral force for our nation and the world,” and detailed memories that he personally shares with the 39th president of the United States. The touching tribute praised Carter for his “unwavering belief in the power of human goodness,” and accurately labeled the former president as “one of the most influential statesmen in our history.”

Happy 100th Birthday, President Carter.



To put it simply: I admire you so darn much. pic.twitter.com/09DUDUlz9d — President Biden (@POTUS) October 1, 2024

Former President Barack Obama followed suit just over an hour later, nearly in tandem with his one-time opponent, Hillary Clinton, both of whom likewise heaped praise on Carter’s legacy. Obama thanked Carter for “your friendship, your fundamental decency, and your incredible acts of service,” and, in an attached video, expressed his admiration for the former president’s untouchable moral impact.

Happy 100th birthday, President Carter! Thank you for your friendship, your fundamental decency, and your incredible acts of service through the @CarterCenter. Michelle and I are grateful for all you’ve done for this country. pic.twitter.com/9TcYABwUO3 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 1, 2024

Clinton didn’t include a video in her post, but she did share an image of herself and former President Bill Clinton alongside Carter from years back. Alongside it, the former first lady, senator, presidential candidate, and secretary of state wished her old friend a “Happy 100,” and expressed that “from Habitat for Humanity to advancing human rights, you’ve set an example for all of us for how to do the most good.”

Happy 100 to President Carter. From Habitat for Humanity to advancing human rights, you've set an example for all of us for how to do the most good. pic.twitter.com/WPGZG5nQHo — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 1, 2024

The wave of love from political powerhouses was soon joined by a cascade of similar sentiments from Americans across the nation. From celebrity favorites to journalists and regular citizens, hundreds of people are pausing to honor the first former president to ever live 100 years on this Earth.

Maria Shriver shared heartfelt gratitude of her own to the centenarian, praising his spectacular life and expressing her thanks “for moving humanity forward, and for showing us what true love looks like, acts like, and is.”

Happy 100th birthday, Jimmy Carter! What an inspiration you are to me and millions of others. You never stop trying to make our world better. You never stop serving. You never stop looking for the good in people. Thank you for your service to our country. Thank you for your… pic.twitter.com/dlSvEXlRZJ — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) October 1, 2024

Country musician Garth Brooks also got in on the birthday well-wishes to “the man with longest legacy of giving we have ever known,” expressing his pride at being on Carter’s “Work Project Habitat for Humanity build this week with many others.”

To the man with longest legacy of giving we have ever known, Happy 100th Birthday Mr. President Carter. Your work has impacted the world and your heart continues to change lives, ours included. Grateful to be on your Carter Work Project Habitat for Humanity build this week with… pic.twitter.com/tu5w26vVYx — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) October 1, 2024

Brooks, Shriver, and the others were joined by a swarm of similarly sentimental Americans, from senators and actors to full-blown organizations, all of whom heaped praise on the universally beloved presidential fixture.

Happy 100th Birthday President Carter! 100 years old is no small peanuts—you’ve lived a life of unwavering service and commitment, and your unyielding dedication to human rights & civil rights has inspired me and millions around the globe. pic.twitter.com/MFsKXDHbdi — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) October 1, 2024

Happy 100th birthday, President Carter!

You continue to be an inspiration for millions of Habitat for Humanity volunteers and supporters around the world. pic.twitter.com/4bd60gMXIZ — Habitat for Humanity (@Habitat_org) October 1, 2024

BREAKING: Watch Jimmy Carter’s grandson explain how Jimmy Carter’s last wish is to vote for Kamala Harris. Retweet so all Americans see this wholesome video. pic.twitter.com/SQ3Qd9H0Zn — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) September 28, 2024

Happy Jimmy Carter's 100th Birthday to those who celebrate and whatnot. I sure as shit do. pic.twitter.com/dOSgVvKMv8 — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) October 1, 2024

With 100 years officially behind him, people everywhere are in awe of the life Carter has lived. He was presidential in every way, long before and long after he served in the Oval Office, and his legacy paints a picture of the very best this country has to offer.

