Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and more react to Joe Biden’s farewell address

As the U.S. prepares for the arrival of a second Donald Trump presidency, many recognizable figures in the political landscape are sending their final farewells to Joe Biden — who has served as president of the nation since 2021.

In the evening hours of last night, President Biden addressed the nation in a somber farewell, noting the country’s strong democracy while giving a much-deserved shoutout to his confidant, Kamala Harris. That being said, Biden simultaneously didn’t mince words in regards to the future of the U.S., warning the nation of an “oligarchy” which undoubtedly “threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead.”

Before the final clock strikes and Trump and his billionaire cronies jump on their respective saddles and gallop into the White House like bandits in an abominable Western movie, a handful of familiar faces in Washington, D.C. have extended their own personal respect for President Biden, taking to X to commend the 46th Commander-in-Chief in all of his major successes as both a president and as a respectable human being.

Dark days might be approaching, but a multitude of seasoned politicians are doing their part to ensure that America, and all Americans, will ultimately be okay when the dust has settled. At least, that’s the silver lining of hope that we’ll be clinging onto during these next four years.

As for the salutes to Biden, however, up first was Barack Obama, a long-time friend, colleague, and political partner to Biden, as the two were mainstays in the White House together for two consecutive terms. Obama, being the pillar of positivity and a fierce leader as always, applauded his former VP’s boost on economy, insisting that Biden “drove what would become the world’s strongest recovery.”

Four years ago, in the middle of a pandemic, we needed a leader with the character to put politics aside and do what was right. That’s what @JoeBiden did.



At a time when our economy was reeling, he drove what would become the world’s strongest recovery – with 17 million new… pic.twitter.com/Is3SX9DufE — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 16, 2025

In typical Obama fashion, he added a particular nod to the well-documented friendship between the duo, with many citing their collaboration as a bonafide “bromance” that has stood the test of time through the occasional misery and deceit that is often expected in D.C. politics.

Obama’s heartfelt statement was soon followed by Hillary Clinton, another friend to President Biden and a strongly competitive woman who once came close to handing a helping of defeat to Trump during the 2016 campaign. Clinton certainly kept her closing words about Biden relatively shorter, but her overall message was just as big — applauding Biden’s legacy and his ability to recover the nation during an economic crisis amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Biden inherited a country rocked by a pandemic and an economic crisis and helped us recover from both, among many other achievements.



Much will be written about his legacy, but for now, let's start with: Thank you, Joe. pic.twitter.com/pi5NxY4rh2 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 16, 2025

Finally, Senator Bernie Sanders chimed in with his final thoughts on Biden’s political leadership, reiterating Biden’s farewell message in regards to the threats of freedoms and rights in this nation with Trump knocking on the door. “This is the defining issue of our time,” Sanders added in his statement, strongly indicating that the fight for a fair, equal, and respectable nation is definitely far from over.

Thank you, President Biden. You were absolutely right when you stated last night that:



"An oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights & freedoms."



This is the defining issue of our time. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 16, 2025

As we salute President Biden for his courageous and fearless leadership, it’s also important to encourage a peaceful transition of power over to the Trump Administration, which stands as an example of leadership set by Biden himself. So long, Joe, thank you for loving America, above all else.

