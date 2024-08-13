‘An eclectic mix’: Barack Obama shares his 2024 summer playlist, but one Billboard chart-topper is curiously missing

The summer months are sadly dwindling down as the crisp fall breeze begins to roll in, but it certainly wouldn’t be the changing of the seasons without Barack Obama unveiling his summer 2024 music playlist.

Recommended Videos

The concept of the former president revealing his favorite songs has long become a tradition that started all the way back in 2015. In the years since, the 63-year-old politician has released a variety of “end of year” playlists in December each year, but it looks as though he was a bit more eager this year to push his music taste out into the public for the end of the summer months.

With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately – and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix. I hope you find something new to listen to! pic.twitter.com/aL400Ctpde — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 12, 2024

The star-studded playlist features an array of popular artists and streamable songs — “Texas Hold ‘Em” by Beyonce, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey, and “365” by Charli XCX, to name just a few. Meanwhile, the list also features several classic anthems such as “No Diggity” by Blackstreet, “Don’t Cry Baby” by Etta James, and “One of These Things First” by Nick Drake.

And yet, the music-loving masses can’t help but notice one Billboard chart-topper left off this list that has undoubtedly become the anthem of the summer — and that would be “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter. The head-bopping hit being left off is truly a surprise, as well as a lack of any Taylor Swift songs. Oh, Barack, all this time we thought you were a Swiftie.

Considering Obama included 44 toe-tapping songs, it’s likely that he simply got too lost in the music while carefully selecting and forgot to include several summer 2024 anthems. We forgive him.

We’d ask Trump what his summer songs are, but we already know the entire list would just be washed-up Kid Rock hits. That, or “Jailhouse Rock” by Elvis.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy