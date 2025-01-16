‘Being drunk on the job IS disqualifying’: Tammy Duckworth, Tim Kaine, and Elizabeth Warren roasted Pete Hegseth like a turducken and didn’t apologize

Pete Hegseth is rightly being called out for his incompetence as he comes a step closer to being confirmed as the Secretary of Defense. The former Fox News host was grilled by Democrats on several points, including the allegations against him and his general lack of knowledge, which makes him an unsuitable candidate for the role.

Donald Trump’s pick for Defense Secretary has been accused of drinking in the workplace as well as sexual misconduct. But none of this seems to be a problem for the soon to be 47th president, whose only concern seems to be surrounding himself with as many loyalists as he can, although Hegseth certainly faced some pushback from Democrats like Tammy Duckworth, Tim Kaine, and Elizabeth Warren at his Senate confirmation hearing.

Tammy Duckworth wiped the floor with Pete Hegseth

Focusing on Hegseth’s qualifications, Duckworth quizzed the Fox news host on national security agreements, asking him to name any security agreements that he has led, as well as name some that the Secretary of Defense would lead. As you can probably guess, Hegseth was not able to answer the questions posed to him.

Duckworth: Can you name one of our three international security agreements?



Hegseth: *gives wrong answer*



Duckworth: You’re not qualified pic.twitter.com/EyO5rZKmPv — FactPost (@factpostnews) January 14, 2025

She asked him another pretty straight-forward question, requesting Hegseth to name any nations in ASEAN, and he gave three answers, which were all wrong. Am I the only one who thinks they missed an opportunity to have a loud “incorrect” buzzer sound play every time Hegseth said something stupid?

Duckworth: How many nations are in ASEAN?



Hegseth: We have allies in South Korea, Japan, and Australia



Duckworth: None of those countries are in ASEAN pic.twitter.com/ZlbjthS4wQ — Acyn (@Acyn) January 14, 2025

In fact, Duckworth felt so strongly about this issue that she brought a framed image of the soldiers’ creed, claiming troops “deserve a leader who can lead them, not a leader who wants to lower the standards for himself.”

Every day, our servicemembers live by the Soldier’s Creed—the words displayed behind me.



How can we ask our troops to train to the highest standard if we confirm a guy who wants us to lower the standard to make him Secretary of Defense?



Pete Hegseth must step aside. pic.twitter.com/zRkHBZy7vT — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 14, 2025

Tim Kaine cooks

Senator Tim Kaine had some strong words of disapproval to say to Hegseth, as well he citing some not-so-anonymous sources, which included former colleagues and even Hegseth’s own mother, who spoke about his consumption of alcohol.

My goodness, Senator Tim Kaine cooked the living shit out of Pete Hegseth.



For the record, being drunk on the job IS disqualifying, and he should be able to answer that. pic.twitter.com/6hIb5CcpnW — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) January 14, 2025

One alleged incident involved the possible Defense Secretary getting drunk and shouting hate speech, while another time Hegseth supposedly took colleagues to a strip club while drunk. While he denies the claims, he refused to answer Kaine’s question as to whether he thought that “would be disqualifying” if the claims were true.

Elizabeth Warren calls out Pete’s U-turn

Senator Warren took a different approach, choosing to grill Hegseth over his flip-flopping regarding women in the military. She pointed out that he had a history of speaking against the idea of women in the military, but he’s since changed his tune after being put forward for this new role.

For over a decade, Pete Hegseth said women shouldn't serve in combat roles.



Then, when Donald Trump nominated him for Secretary of Defense, he changed his tune.



I'm not letting him rewrite history. pic.twitter.com/nwv51xE4Nx — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 14, 2025

Warren previously sent a 33-page letter containing 70 questions regarding numerous controversies. All things considered, Pete Hegseth really doesn’t look like he’s up for the role. However, it was great to see him get roasted by some Democrat heavy-hitters who actually do know what they’re talking about.

