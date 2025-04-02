Cory Booker fasted and skipped water for record Senate speech

On April 1, 2025, Senator Cory Booker did something no one has ever done before: he spoke on the Senate floor for an incredible 25 hours and 5 minutes, setting a new record.

The previous record belonged to Senator Strom Thurmond, who in 1957 spoke for a long time to block the Civil Rights Act because he supported racial segregation. Booker’s speech wasn’t meant to delay a vote; it was a way to stand up against President Donald Trump and his policies. Booker had to prepare his body carefully to pull off such a long speech, according to CNN. In the days before, he ate very little and drank hardly any water, so he wouldn’t need bathroom breaks during his talk. This plan helped him stay on the floor the whole time, but it also caused painful muscle cramps as the hours went by.

Even though his body was struggling, he kept going because he felt strongly about his political message. According to the Associated Press, Booker criticized many of Trump’s policies during the speech. He talked about worries over cuts to Social Security, how changes might hurt programs that help people in need, and about Trump’s foreign policy decisions. He also read letters from people in his state who were scared about what the president was doing and feared the country might be heading toward a serious political crisis.

Senator Cory Booker breaks Senate speech record

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The fact that Booker broke Thurmond’s record was especially meaningful. Thurmond’s long speech had been a symbol of fighting against civil rights, while Booker, as a Black Senator, used his time to speak out for justice. This difference showed how much progress has been made in the fight for equal rights over the years.

Politically, the speech did a few important things. For Booker, it was a chance to show he could be a strong leader in the Democratic Party, which has been looking for someone to stand up firmly against Trump, especially since Trump’s reelection in Nov. 2024. Many Democrats feel that their party hasn’t been fighting hard enough, and some saw Booker’s speech as a bold move to wake up the party and push for more action.

It was also seen as a challenge to Democrats who hadn’t done enough to resist Trump’s policies. Even though the speech didn’t immediately change any laws — since Republicans control Congress— it could still have a big impact over time. The massive online reaction and the powerful symbolism of beating Thurmond’s record might shape how people think and influence the Democratic Party’s direction.

The speech was incredibly risky, but may prove to be worthwhile in the future. Politics are deeply divided, and the media is all over the place regarding policies and actions. We’ll have to wait and see whether it will actually help build stronger opposition to Trump.

