Costco just clapped back at Donald Trump’s DEI rollback in the most BAMF way possible

If Donald Trump gets his way, America will become unaffordable and unwelcoming to all but the richest and most heteronormative people the country has to offer.

He’s already taking steps to make our businesses and government more exclusionary, most notably with his executive order repealing what he calls “illegal DEI and ‘diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility’ (DEIA) mandates, policies, programs, preferences, and activities in the Federal Government, under whatever name they appear.” That rolled back policies that have been in place for decades, many of which prevent businesses from acting in discriminatory ways.

Now, businesses across the country are bowing to Trump’s demands, and reexamining their DEI policies to evaluate any “business risks” posed by them. They’re responding to a proposal from the conservative National Center for Public Policy Research, which proposed that companies nationwide review their diversity, equity and inclusion practices, and identify any risks they may pose.

Across the country, companies are falling in line, and reviewing their DEI policies as directed. In the coming weeks and months, that could result in the shutdown of many such policies, which will inevitably lead to a broad uptick in business discrimination, both among customers and employees.

Everywhere except for Costco, that is. The enduringly customer-conscious retailer is once again proving itself a rung above the rest, as it soundly refuses to bow to the disastrous president’s exclusionary orders. The company’s shareholders soundly rejected Trump’s proposal just days after it came down, delivering a win to the millions of paid members who shop at Costcos across the nation.

According to results shared by Costco executives, a blistering 98% of shares voted against the proposal. In successfully slapping down the clearly targeted policy, Costco sent a clear message to those who believe the proposal’s assertions — that DEI initiatives pose “litigation, reputational, and financial risks to the company, and therefore financial risks to shareholders.”

Costco’s board of directors voted unanimously to urge shareholders to slap down the proposal, which is exactly what they did. The board believes that Costco’s “commitment to an enterprise rooted in respect and inclusion is appropriate and necessary,” and added that “the report requested by this proposal would not provide meaningful additional information.”

Its a pro-level move from Costco, which remains one of increasingly few locations where customers can find low-price and affordable options. The company’s famous hot dogs, which have maintained their $1.50 price tag since the ’80s, already highlighted how conscientious the company is, along with the clear moral stance of its co-founder and former CEO, Jim Sinegal.

Sinegal has been a champion of his customers from the start, and his superhero status has already been clearly outlined. Back in 2018, an old story about Sinegal re-circulated, providing a timely reminder of just how hard this man fights for his members. When the company’s new CEO, W. Craig Jelinek, attempted to urge Sinegal to raise the price of the hot dog, Sinegal reportedly threatened his life.

“I came to (Sinegal) once and I said, ‘Jim, we can’t sell this hot dog for a buck fifty,'” Jelinek reportedly said. “‘We are losing our rear ends.’ And he said, ‘If you raise (the price of the) effing hot dog, I will kill you. Figure it out.'”

Now that’s the kind of spine we’re going to need over the next four years. A man willing to literally kill to keep hot dogs affordable to his customers? Sign me up for a Costco membership, stat.

