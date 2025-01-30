Daily reminder that Donald Trump is still more driven to peddle his picture book than be an effective leader

A true political leader helps make things better, motivates their community to feel hope, and is too busy doing their job to pat themselves on the back 24/7. And then… there’s Donald Trump, who does none of those things and becomes more alarming with each passing day.

It wasn’t enough to worry about food stamps going away, RFK Jr. lying, and the ongoing tragedy of the LA fires. Now everyone has to hear about Trump’s latest book. Because, yes, somehow, there is more than one. On Jan. 29, 2025, he posted on Truth Social, “My newest book is HOT, and I hope you’ll find time to read it.”

There is so much to think about here that I feel like my brain is going to explode, but let’s talk about it anyway. First of all, if by “HOT” Trump means that his third book has sold a lot of copies, well, unfortunately, that appears to be true. According to Qz.com, Save America was number one in Presidents & Heads of State Biographies. Second of all, if Trump really wanted to “save America,” maybe he would focus on all the real issues people are dealing with instead of talking about his book. Also, if this is “The Golden Age,” can I go somewhere else please?

Save America follows Trump’s 2021 book, Our Journey Together, and his 2023 book, Letters to Trump. Although all three books have truly ridiculous titles, Save America might have the most perplexing premise of all. In regular Trump fashion, his explanation of the book doesn’t make much sense. He said it’s “based on the life and times of our country and the success of our country.” I’m going to need more information than that. He also explained the book is “representative of everything that’s happening now.” Okay, that clears it up. According to him, it “represents a lot of the beautiful past in the White House, including my relationships with world leaders.” Alright, it looks like Save America is another exercise in narcissism, but I shouldn’t have expected anything different.

Trump’s vision of “saving America” continues to mean ignoring actual problems, insulting other politicians, and creating messes that others have to clean up. Instead of doing literally anything, he tried to freeze federal spending (and then the White House walked back the memo). Instead of helping the aftermath of the LA fires, he blamed democrats. And, instead of showing any ounce of compassion for the victims of the Potomac River mid-air collision that occurred close to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, he blamed the Federal Aviation Administration’s DEI program and went after both Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, the former transportation secretary.

The world needs fewer so-called leaders going on and on about books/vanity projects and, for that matter, fewer candidates going on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Trump has only ever cared about his image, and Save America makes that disturbingly clear. According to him, if you point a finger at others and are always on the defensive, then you’re always the best and you can never be criticized. He forgets that although he might have won a second election, others still have a voice, and if he’s going to continue to behave horribly, they’re going to talk about it.

Sadly, nothing will likely stop Trump from releasing more of these so-called books (apologies to books everywhere). And while he continues to be anything but a leader, at least there are still people like Buttigieg who are fighting hard. As he posted on X: “Trump should be leading, not lying.”

