David Muir gets absolutely roasted after appearing to ‘snack it up’ while covering the Palisades fire

The Palisades wildfire rages on, killing at least five in the greater Los Angeles area, and burning down the homes of 180,000 people. But since mustering even an ounce of true sympathy is impossible for the tactless Donald Trump supporters, they have instead latched on to ABC News Anchor David Muir for reporting from the scene of the fierce wildfires.

So far, the Republicans and their various mouthpieces were content with shamelessly blaming the Democrats for the disaster, implying that they somehow have control over the weather and thus plotted as well as caused the fire. As if this attempt to use an ongoing tragedy to lob blame at their opponents wasn’t already derogatory enough, Muir wearing a flame-retardant jacket and using clips to cinch it around his torso has somehow become the hill MAGAts want to die on, even at the cost of forgetting the lives and homes lost in the Palisades fire.

This make up wearing mofo used clothes pins to pull in the fire jacket he’s wearing as a prop, so he would look snacky for TV.



pic.twitter.com/t9s1Z92iL5

In the clip, it appears that clothespins were used to give Muir a more cinched look — a practice that is not limited to the anchor or the reporting of this particular news. Clothespins are often used on TV to avoid tailoring clothes permanently or for other uses, as postulated by those disappointed with the unnecessary vitriol being aimed at Muir’s fashion faux pas.

Fox News makes fun of Democrats being in an uproar of Trump threatening to attack Panama, annex Canada, and invade Greenland.

Meanwhile, the MAGAts are in an uproar over David Muir’s coat.

Point: Democrats.

This nonsense about David Muir… Pretty sure those clothespins are keeping his in-ear in place, y'all. Good grief.

But really, why, WHY is ABC and/or Muir’s decision to put clothespins on his jacket the bigger issue that has somehow overwritten the horrifying statement by the L.A. County sheriff that some areas “look like a bomb was dropped in them?” How is a sizable chunk of the American population willingly, even gleefully, sidelining the death toll that is expected to increase as the fire spreads in favor of mocking and attacking an anchor, all while thousands of people lose their homes, their pets, and the lives they built?

It's a sad day when I wake to people attacking seasoned journalist David Muir over using clothespins to secure his fire jacket when Ca is ablaze, 1000's of people have lost everything and pets and wildlife are being cooked alive. Y'all need to check to see if your soul is missing

Muir has been on the radar of Trump supporters ever since he moderated the then-Republican candidate’s presidential showdown with Kamala Harris and dared to fact-check the man when he started spewing disinformation like babies being killed after birth in certain states and migrants eating cats and dogs. MAGAs were quick to nod their head along and raise their fists in anger when Trump complained about it later, calling the debate “rigged” and “unfair,” with Muir shouldering the brunt of the blame for not letting Trump get away with his bigoted, and honestly hate-inducing, rhetoric on live TV.

Not that Trump supporters have ever managed to learn the meaning of sympathy or exhibit an ounce of care for others. One would presume they would refrain from their usual unhinged antics in the face of destruction and death. I blame myself for believing that for once, humanity would trump hate, that people wouldn’t steep to using someone’s pain to undermine others, or that they wouldn’t feel good by bringing someone else down. But clearly, it was a futile expectation.

