David Muir on Palisades Fire
Photo by Eric Thayer/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Politics
David Muir gets absolutely roasted after appearing to 'snack it up' while covering the Palisades fire

The most devasting disasters can't change twisted minds.
Apeksha Bagchi
Published: Jan 9, 2025 02:05 pm

The Palisades wildfire rages on, killing at least five in the greater Los Angeles area, and burning down the homes of 180,000 people. But since mustering even an ounce of true sympathy is impossible for the tactless Donald Trump supporters, they have instead latched on to ABC News Anchor David Muir for reporting from the scene of the fierce wildfires.

So far, the Republicans and their various mouthpieces were content with shamelessly blaming the Democrats for the disaster, implying that they somehow have control over the weather and thus plotted as well as caused the fire. As if this attempt to use an ongoing tragedy to lob blame at their opponents wasn’t already derogatory enough, Muir wearing a flame-retardant jacket and using clips to cinch it around his torso has somehow become the hill MAGAts want to die on, even at the cost of forgetting the lives and homes lost in the Palisades fire.

In the clip, it appears that clothespins were used to give Muir a more cinched look — a practice that is not limited to the anchor or the reporting of this particular news. Clothespins are often used on TV to avoid tailoring clothes permanently or for other uses, as postulated by those disappointed with the unnecessary vitriol being aimed at Muir’s fashion faux pas.

But really, why, WHY is ABC and/or Muir’s decision to put clothespins on his jacket the bigger issue that has somehow overwritten the horrifying statement by the L.A. County sheriff that some areas “look like a bomb was dropped in them?” How is a sizable chunk of the American population willingly, even gleefully, sidelining the death toll that is expected to increase as the fire spreads in favor of mocking and attacking an anchor, all while thousands of people lose their homes, their pets, and the lives they built?

Muir has been on the radar of Trump supporters ever since he moderated the then-Republican candidate’s presidential showdown with Kamala Harris and dared to fact-check the man when he started spewing disinformation like babies being killed after birth in certain states and migrants eating cats and dogs. MAGAs were quick to nod their head along and raise their fists in anger when Trump complained about it later, calling the debate “rigged” and “unfair,” with Muir shouldering the brunt of the blame for not letting Trump get away with his bigoted, and honestly hate-inducing, rhetoric on live TV.

Not that Trump supporters have ever managed to learn the meaning of sympathy or exhibit an ounce of care for others. One would presume they would refrain from their usual unhinged antics in the face of destruction and death. I blame myself for believing that for once, humanity would trump hate, that people wouldn’t steep to using someone’s pain to undermine others, or that they wouldn’t feel good by bringing someone else down. But clearly, it was a futile expectation.

Apeksha Bagchi
Apeksha is a Freelance Editor and Writer at We Got This Covered. She's a passionate content creator with years of experience and can cover anything under the sun. She identifies as a loyal Marvel junkie (while secretly re-binging Vampire Diaries for the zillionth time) and when she's not breaking her back typing on her laptop for hours, you can likely find her curled up on the couch with a murder mystery and her cat dozing on her lap.
