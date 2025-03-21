DC law firm bends knee to Trump’s demands and gives up $40M

President Donald Trump reversed an executive order that targeted the major law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP. This came only after the firm made significant concessions. This order, issued on March 14, 2025, threatened to suspend the firm’s security clearances and cancel any federal contracts they held.

AP News reported that similar executive orders had already been issued against other well-known law firms like Covington & Burling and Perkins Coie. In the order concerning Paul, Weiss specifically mentioned the work of former partner Mark Pomerantz, who had previously investigated Trump’s financial dealings at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

To avoid the penalties outlined in the executive order, Paul, Weiss struck a deal that involved major financial and policy concessions, per The New York Times. The firm committed to providing the equivalent of $40 million in pro bono legal services throughout Trump’s presidency, which would support various initiatives from his administration. While these initiatives weren’t fully detailed, they included efforts for veterans and combating anti-Semitism.

DC law firm gives in to Trump’s demands

Other concessions included a promise to review and essentially abandon the use of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies in hiring and promotions. The firm also agreed not to refuse representation to clients based on their political beliefs. These terms were outlined in a White House statement that followed a meeting between President Trump and Paul, Weiss chairman Brad Karp. Karp later sent a firm-wide email to employees, assuring them that the agreement was in line with the firm’s long-standing principles, although he did not specify how exactly the agreement aligned.

The deal has sparked a lot of controversy within the legal community. Trump’s actions against these law firms are unprecedented for a U.S. president, causing shock and condemnation across the board. In fact, the actions against Perkins Coie led a federal judge to temporarily block part of the executive order, indicating the legal challenges that Trump’s approach has encountered.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Notably, Paul, Weiss chose to negotiate rather than pursue legal action, which was a significant contrast to Perkins Coie’s litigation effort. Reports indicated that Paul, Weiss had been preparing for the executive order after a list of potential targets was leaked, per Yahoo News. Prior to this agreement, a key client had terminated their relationship with the firm due to the concerns stemming from Trump’s executive order.

The timing of the Paul, Weiss agreement is also significant considering an investigation into hiring practices at big law firms. HR Drive reported the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced an investigation into possible discrimination in hiring at several major law firms. This is likely influenced by ongoing discussions about the impact of DEI policies.

In the end, Paul, Weiss will likely not try to cross President Trump throughout the remainder of his term. Something like this could also keep other law firms from supporting any investigation into the activities of the president or those supporting him. As more executive orders get signed, we may be getting a glimpse into a future where any politicians can openly strong-arm legal teams into submission.

