‘Delusional’: Oklahoma quack proves he’s as incapable of accepting the idea of election defeat as Donald Trump

The election is very close, and while some states are pretty much sealed and delivered for either Vice President Kamala Harris or Donald Trump, some states are toss ups.



New Mexico is not expected to be one of those. According to most the latest polls, Harris is at least six points ahead in that state. That’s something Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin can’t seem to wrap his head around. In a recent CNN interview, Mullin, who campaigned with Trump recently in the blue state, gave his thoughts on the race despite clear indications it was not going to go the way his candidate wants it to.

Reporter Brianna Keilar told Mullin how at a recent rally in Albuquerque, Trump told the crowd he “won New Mexico twice, which he didn’t, he lost it by 8 and 10 points in 2016 and 2020 respectively.” She then asked him if he thought it was possible for Trump to win New Mexico. For the record, most polls place Harris with an 84% percent chance of winning the state. Those numbers don’t seem to matter to Mullin, however.

“You know, I think it’s a shot. I think he has a real opportunity there. We’re seeing positive numbers everywhere.” Sure, that’s credible. He goes on to say that “if you look at 20 polls, one may have it bad, the other 20 will have him up, either it’s a toss up, or he’s leading by one, two, three or four points.”

It’s hard to imagine someone making less sense than this man. It’s hard to imagine someone sounding this dumb. Yet, here we are. Of all the places to plant a flag, New Mexico? The level of delusion here is incredible. This does not bode well for what happens if Trump loses. If these supporters are this delusional before votes have even been counted, what’s going to happen when he loses? Certainly, there are preparations, right? Mullin understands this might not go his way, right? Apparently not. When asked about what’s the plan for when Trump loses, he said, “There is no Plan B” for a Trump loss.

https://twitter.com/akim_eckert/status/1853504769769222274

Mullin is also one of those lawmakers who calls Jan. 6 a “liberal with hunt” and says the entire goal of the Jan. 6 committee is to smear Trump. Mullin, by the way, was one of the lawmakers in direct danger on Jan. 6.

https://twitter.com/BobDobalinaYo/status/1853500959332106434

Of course, this has made him very few fans across the aisle. People are calling him out for being a Trump sycophant, saying things like “Your daughters will be mortified as they get older and realize you supported someone who limited women’s rights and was a rapist.”

Others are a bit more clear in their assessment of Mullin’s full on Trump love: “He hates you.” Still, as long as Trump holds sway and power over the Republican party, men like Mullin will continue to lick his boots, ignore facts and line up to fight for a man that always looks out for himself over everyone else. With election day literally around the corner, it’ll be interesting to see how this whole thing plays out.

