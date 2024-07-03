‘Dementia robot’: Insufferable dingbat Marjorie Taylor Greene is already claiming the 2024 is rigged if Joe Biden remains the Democratic nominee

Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again proven that comedy is definitely not her thing, using her manicured ham slabs to bash out this cringeworthy post on X:

If they are sticking with the dementia robot, the election is most definitely rigged. pic.twitter.com/EmkpCcXKyl — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 28, 2024

Let us set aside the fact that she is dribbling nonsense about the election being rigged once more, and hone in on her desperate attempt at a sick burn directed at current POTUS, Joe. Like someone who has taken a weekend class in comedy, MTG slammed two usually unrelated nouns together in an attempt to make an amusing image in the minds of her audience. “Dementia robot.” What a hoot, Marge! Let’s break it down.

First noun: Dementia. Great start! As we all know there’s nothing funnier than dementia, a syndrome that slowly takes away the cognitive functions of the person afflicted, making them lose their ability not just to remember simple things, like if they left the oven on, but eventually to remember or recognize their own family. LOLs for miles.

Second noun: Robot. Ha! Yes! A robot! The Oxford Dictionary tells us that a robot is “a machine resembling a human being and able to replicate certain human movements and functions automatically”.

In case you’re not ROFLing right now, let’s explain the joke. This joke is funny because a robot who has dementia would look like it is malfunctioning, as it wouldn’t be able to replicate things that make it seem human. Y’know, like forming coherent sentences. And a robot can’t feel or express empathy. Sound like anyone else to you, Marjorie?

And as for the election being rigged? Well, if her tangerine dreamboy gets beaten by an opponent who looks like he’s auditioning for a stumble-on role in Dawn of the Dead it’s going to be embarrassing as all heck, so you’d better start the conspiracy theories now to explain it away.

I don’t see a career in comedy working out for Marjorie any time soon. I would say don’t give up your day job, but she should definitely give that up, too.

