Democrats in uproar as Trump whisperer Laura Loomer gets head of National Security Agency fired

The Trump administration’s reported firing of General Timothy Haugh, the head of the National Security Agency (NSA), and his deputy, Wendy Noble, has caused a major uproar among top Democrats. The decision to remove them, which appears to have been pushed by far-right activist Laura Loomer, has sparked serious worries about national security and whether the intelligence community can remain stable.

Loomer, a strong Trump supporter known for making controversial statements and posting divisive content online, met with President Trump before the firings took place. During that meeting, she reportedly pressured the President to get rid of several national security officials she claimed were disloyal, handing him a list that supposedly included Haugh and Noble.

After news broke about the firings, well-known Democrats spoke out angrily, according to The Guardian. Senator Mark Warner, who serves as vice-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he was deeply troubled, pointing out Haugh’s long and respected career. He also questioned how removing him would make the country safer, especially at a time when cyber threats are increasing.

Democrats question Trump’s impulsive firing of NSA Head

Representative Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House intelligence committee, said he was very concerned, calling Haugh a trustworthy leader who always put national security first. Both lawmakers demanded an immediate explanation for why Haugh and Noble were fired. Another House Intelligence Committee member, Representative Josh Gottheimer, called the move “crazy” and criticized the administration for not giving Congress any clear reasons.

Himes said, “I have known General Haugh to be an honest and forthright leader who followed the law and put national security first – I fear those are precisely the qualities that could lead to his firing in this administration. The intelligence committee and the American people need an immediate explanation for this decision, which makes all of us less safe.”

NSA Director Tim Haugh and his deputy Wendy Noble have been disloyal to President Trump. That is why they have been fired.



As a Biden appointee, General Haugh had no place serving in the Trump admin given the fact that he was HAND PICKED by General Milley, who was accused of… pic.twitter.com/SFXmog5b44 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 4, 2025

This came after Senator Warner said, “General Haugh has served our country in uniform, with honor and distinction, for more than 30 years. At a time when the United States is facing unprecedented cyber threats … how does firing him make Americans any safer?”

The removal of Haugh and Noble wasn’t the only action taken that day. The Trump administration also fired six other staff members from the National Security Council, reportedly because Loomer had suggested it. After the dismissals, Loomer posted online, saying Haugh and Noble were disloyal to President Trump.

She claimed they were too connected to past administrations, arguing that was reason enough to fire them. It wasn’t an issue of being disloyal to the country or its people but to Trump himself. She said Haugh got his position because of former Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley. Loomer also accused Noble of being a follower of former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and said, “She is a Trump hater who was nominated by JOE BIDEN. “

It’s hard for the other party to stand silent in this case. Those in charge should be loyal to the people of the United States and push the ideals of the country. Being loyal to the President specifically is new, but it seems to be part of the requirements of this administration.

