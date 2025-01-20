‘Did he just…?’: Donald Trump just suggested Elon Musk rigged the Pennsylvania election results for him, and I wish I was kidding

It’s only the first day of Donald Trump‘s presidency 2.0, and he’s already letting slip that he got his old pal/necessary irritant Elon Musk to fix the election for him. Who’s ready for four more years of this? I know I am!

Ahead of his inauguration on Martin Luther King Day, Trump held a victory rally in Washington on Sunday, and it was just as unhinged as you would expect. Like a man blowing off steam on his bachelor party the night before his wedding, the former/current POTUS seemed to give into his own RFK-style brain worms as he serenaded the adoring crowds with various deranged comments and portents of doom for what’s to come. Oh, and announcing that the TikTok ban wouldn’t even last 24 hours.

Aside from the headline-grabbing TikTok announcement and the MAGA crowd-pleasing promise of a crackdown on immigration, it seems most overlooked an alarming comment Trump made at one point during the rally. When his rambling speech turned to the topic of Musk, the president gushed about his best frenemy’s computer skills — and hinted how he might’ve put those skills to “good” use.

“He knows those computers better than anybody,” Trump said. “All those computers. Those vote-counting computers. And we ended up winning Pennsylvania in a landslide.”

One viral tweet summed up all our slack-jawed thoughts to Trump’s incredulous remarks. “Did he just…..” one X user asked. I mean, yes, it sure sounds like he did.

The replies to the above tweet are full of those who agree that there’s only one way to interpret Trump’s glib comments. “He really just admitted to voting fraud?” questioned one astounded user. “He forgot that that’s the part he shouldn’t say out loud,” wrote another, along with a crying emoji. “Yeah, he did. On camera, in public, in front of the entire world,” maintained someone else. “You just KNOW that there are lawyers out there making frantic phone calls about this right about now.”

Pennsylvania was, of course, one of the key swing states in the run-up to the election that, according to polls, was all set to be a close call between Trump and Kamala Harris. So Democrats were surprised when Trump came out the clear winner, with 50 percent of the vote over Harris’ 48 percent. Conspiracy theories that Musk tampered with the election results have simmered ever since November, then, and the president’s latest comments are only bringing them to the boil once more.

It should be noted, however, that Pennsylvania’s loyalties have continually flip-flopped over the past couple elections — although Biden won in 2020, Trump did in fact clinch the state in 2016 as well. All in all, it’s probably dangerous to go too far down this rabbit-hole lest left-leaning voters end up sounding too much like those on the far-right.

While his comments are troubling, Donald is no stranger to dropping a deranged sentence or two at his rallies — is his hint about Musk just as empty-headed as his tangents about Hannibal Lecter and sharks? Or will his loose lips come to haunt him later down the line?

