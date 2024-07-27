‘Did he lose a bet?’: Stephen King disses Jake Tapper’s wardrobe and gives his 4-word take on Biden’s historic speech all in one fell swoop

Stephen King isn’t just a weaver of chilling tales. He’s also a sharp-tongued critic on X, where he deftly slices through the day’s news with his pointed commentary.

Recently, he turned his keen eye towards the political drama that’s been unfolding. In a mere four words, King managed to encapsulate the gravity of President Joe Biden‘s announcement to drop out of the 2024 presidential race while simultaneously poking fun at CNN anchor Jake Tapper‘s wardrobe malfunction.

It all began following President Biden’s address to the nation on July 25, where he declared that he would not seek re-election. In an 11-minute speech that was both poignant and decisive, he effectively passed the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris, setting the stage for a new era in Democratic leadership. While Biden’s decision to step down is undoubtedly a blow to the Democratic Party, it’s heartening to see that he’s putting the country’s needs before his own, which is a stark contrast to the power-hungry antics of his competitor.

“It has been the privilege of my life to serve this nation for over 50 years…the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation…History is in your hands.” Biden said in his July 25 speech

The announcement was met with a chorus of approval from various corners, including celebrities like Mark Hamill, Barbra Streisand, and Barack Obama. Amidst this wave of endorsements, King didn’t hesitate to voice his support on X, previously urging Biden to step down for the good of the country he loves, before affirming, “Hell of a speech,” after his historic address.

Hell of a speech. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 25, 2024

However, King’s sharp wit wasn’t reserved for praise alone. He quickly shifted his focus to Jake Tapper, who has been openly critical of Biden’s capabilities. In a playful yet cutting tweet, King quipped about Tapper’s questionable tie.

What’s with Jake Tapper’s tie? Did he lose a bet? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 24, 2024

This jab not only highlighted Tapper’s fashion faux pas but also subtly critiqued his professional conduct, especially following a presidential debate that Tapper moderated alongside Dana Bash. Critics, including CBS’ Gayle King, noted the moderators’ failure to effectively challenge misleading statements, suggesting that such omissions might have inadvertently benefited Trump, who thrives in less controlled environments and is a master at spitting nonsense.

I honestly can’t even watch CNN ANYMORE.

I JUST CANT. I never thought I’d feel the way I do about Anderson cooper, Jake Tapper, and everyone at CNN.. THEY MAKE ME SICK. LITERALLY. — Carol Painter (@CarolPa69930770) July 25, 2024

King’s commentary underscores a broader disillusionment with some media figures who, despite their roles as journalists, seem to falter at pivotal moments. As for Tapper, well, perhaps it’s time for him to invest in a new tie and a crash course in journalistic ethics. And as King so eloquently put it, if all else fails, he can always blame it on a lost bet.

