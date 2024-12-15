Did Nancy Pelosi break her hip after falling down the stairs in Luxembourg?

At 84 years old, one would assume that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be staying at home and enjoying hot chocolate this Christmas season. But the reality is, the politician hasn’t been slowing down in her career ever since she got reelected for another term as California’s congresswoman in November.

Now we hear she got into an accident recently, and it’s a mix of positive and negative news for her. On the upside, Pelosi has a valid reason to wind down and take a break from work over the holidays. On the contrary, she had to undergo an emergency hit replacement after injuring herself from a nasty fall on the stairs while attending an official engagement in Luxembourg.

According to NBC News, Pelosi was in Luxembourg for a congressional delegation trip to join the 80th anniversary commemoration of the Battle of the Bulge. Details on what potentially led Pelosi to fall while walking the flight of stairs are scarce, but the outlet learned that she has since been doing well.

“Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals,” spokesperson Ian Krager wrote in a statement sent to reporters on Friday, Dec. 14.

“[She] regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history,” Krager added. Pelosi’s spokesperson did not disclose the kind of injury she obtained, but CNN reported the following day that she had a “successful” hip replacement surgery and was already “well on the mend.”

According to Speaker Mike Johnson’s office, Pelosi was supposed to join the events on Friday and Saturday with at least 17 other members of the House, including Reps. Mike McCaul, R-Texas; Mike Bost, R-Ill.; and Gary Palmer, R-Ala., among others.

Pelosi reportedly hosted a similar trip in 2019 for the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge when she was speaker. She is currently one of the oldest members of the House, and it appears she’s still not planning to retire anytime soon. After securing a reelection in November, her campaign has filed paperwork for her to remain active until the next election cycle. In the wake of her accident, the U.S. military has reportedly deployed MEDEVAC support from Luxembourg to Landstuhl for her. Krager said Pelosi “looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon.”

Meanwhile, Pelosi isn’t the only politician who sustained injuries this holiday season. Days before her accident, outgoing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tripped and fell at the U.S. Capitol. He sprained his wrist and had a “minor cut to the face” as a result, according to a spokesperson for his office. Fortunately, McConnell has since been “cleared to resume his schedule.”

These misfortunes by Pelosi and McConnell serve as a reminder that while Christmastime is the most enjoyable time of the year, it is also one of the most dangerous. According to UCLA Health, injuries and accidents are quite common during the holidays or winter season. The most common of them all are fall-related injuries that reportedly lead to concussions, broken bones, and pulled muscles.

