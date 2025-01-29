Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Elon Musk gestures while speaking during an inauguration event at Capital One Arena and Scott Jennings speaks during a CNN panel
Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images and CNN
Category:
Politics
News

‘Do it right now!’: Heroic CNN reporter urges Scott Jennings to put his money where his Elon apologist mouth is

Journalist Catherine Rampell just delivered a masterclass in calling someone's bluff.
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|

Published: Jan 29, 2025 04:53 am

In a move that quickly went viral, journalist Catherine Rampell forced Scott Jennings to put his money where his mouth is and recreate Elon Musk’s Nazi salute at Donald Trump’s inauguration. In case you missed it (oh, I envy you), Musk delivered the salute while speaking at his boss’ post-inauguration rally last week, attracting deserved condemnation in the days since.

Recommended Videos

While the billionaire denied that it was a Nazi salute — and the Anti-Defamation League bizarrely agreed — the gesture has nonetheless been a source of continued commentary, particularly as Musk’s former friends and acquaintances have weighed in.

Now, the salute has become a topic of conversation on CNN, during a panel composed of Rampell and longtime conservative political strategist Jennings. Coming to Musk’s defence, Jennings said critics of Musk’s gesture — which saw him proudly thump his chest and shoot his right hand to the sky — are suffering from “Elon derangement syndrome,” an extension of the Republican talking point around so-called Trump derangement syndrome. 

Further defending the billionaire, Jennings cited Musk’s supposed “long record of supporting the Jewish people,” and advised those who believe he performed a Nazi salute “lawyer up” because “because, [it’s an] absolute[ly] ridiculous thing to say.” Jennings, who has long supported the president and last week praised his dystopian inaugural address, went on to describe the commentary around Musk’s gesture as “salute trutherism,” not only drawing from the talking points of his political affiliations (I thought conspiracies were a MAGA thing?) but giving us a tongue twister that I’d rather not perfect. 

Try saying “salute trutherism” out loud three times, only not in front of a mirror, just in case a jumpy Musk magically appears and bangs on about a woke mind virus. In any case, Rampell responded by calling Jennings’ bluff, demanding that — if the gesture is “a normal way to greet people” — he should “do it right now on live TV.” It was a mic drop moment that clearly left Jennings stunned, with a smug smile as Rampell continued her questioning. “Why won’t you?” she asked Jennings, before the moderator intervened. 

That Jennings was unwilling to perform a gesture he proclaims is innocent should speak for itself, but if that wasn’t proof enough, a few people have come out of the woodwork to likewise denounce Musk. While they initially defended the moment as “an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute,” the Anti-Defamation League later condemned the jokes Musk proceeded to share on X about the moment, which included puns about high-profile Nazis. 

Meanwhile, for his part, Musk’s former friend Phillip Low wrote on Facebook that while the billionaire is “not a Nazi, per se,” he is nonetheless “a total miserable self-loathing poser.” Ouch! Then there was Julie Gray, the wife of a Holocaust survivor who was present during Musk’s trip to Auchswitz last year, and who said that the suggestion that Musk is “a friend of the Jews is desperately naive.”

The backlash also came from Redditors, with users mobilizing to ban the spread of X links on the rival platform. Between all those critics and now Rampell, Jennings has a wave of people imploring him to consider the implications of Musk’s gesture. So go on then, Scott, give us what you claim to be an innocent wave.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo is an entertainment news and freelance writer from Sydney, Australia. His hobbies include thinking what to answer whenever someone asks what his hobbies are.