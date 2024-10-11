Do we know Alice Stewart’s cause of death?

The sudden passing of CNN political commentator Alice Stewart at age 58 a few months ago left colleagues and viewers stunned, with questions lingering about what led to her untimely death. Stewart’s body was discovered early Saturday morning, May 18, 2024, in northern Virginia’s Belle View neighborhood. Law enforcement officials have indicated that while no foul play is suspected, they believe a medical emergency occurred. However, the exact nature of this emergency remains undisclosed.

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

The veteran political adviser had been actively engaged in her work until the very end, appearing on The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer just one day before her death. Known for her vibrant presence and political insight, Stewart was an avid runner who had recently participated in several major races, including the TCS New York City Marathon in Nov. 2023 and the Credit Union Cherry Blossom 10 Mile race just last month.

Image via @alicestewartdc/Instagram

Her unexpected departure has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the political spectrum. CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer reflected on Stewart’s contributions, noting that her appearances consistently elevated the conversation:

“We always invited her to come on my show because we knew we would be a little bit smarter at the end of that conversation”

Stewart’s impact extended far beyond her role as a CNN commentator. Before joining the network in 2016, she had built an impressive career that started in local journalism in Georgia and Arkansas. She later transitioned into political communications, acting as communications director for several high-profile Republican presidential campaigns, including those of Mike Huckabee, Michele Bachmann, Rick Santorum, and Ted Cruz.

Heartbreaking. ⁦Alice was wonderful and talented and a dear friend. And she loved America fiercely.



She lived every day to the fullest, and she will be deeply missed. May God’s comfort and peace be upon her loved ones. RIP. https://t.co/rXN6iugepM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 18, 2024

Her loss has been felt deeply at Harvard University’s Kennedy School, where she served on the senior advisory committee at the Institute of Politics. In recognition of her mentorship legacy, the institution has established the Alice Stewart Memorial Mentorship Program, launching in September 2024 to connect undergraduate students with conservative leaders in various fields.

Former Rep. Rodney L. Davis, who worked with Stewart during his time as an IOP resident fellow, remembered her as “somebody who was cheerful and knowledgeable, and then also really showed a dedication to the Harvard community.”

Stewart was known for her unique position as a conservative voice who was adamant about maintaining her independence and integrity. In a 2020 interview with Harvard Political Review, she described her role.

“I’m not a Kool-Aid drinker; I’m not a never-Trumper, and I didn’t check my common sense and decency at the door when I voted for Trump.”

Her co-host on the podcast Hot Mics From Left to Right, Maria Cardona, emphasized Stewart’s exceptional character in an industry often marked by division: “Today’s politics can be indecent and so dirty, and Alice was just such a loving, shining light.”

As the political community mourns, Stewart’s legacy as a bridge-builder in an era of partisan division lingers. While there are still questions surrounding her cause of death, her impact on political journalism and mentorship will endure through the lives she touched, and the programs that bear her name.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy