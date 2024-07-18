Netflix Celebrities All 'X' and Pearl' movies in order Unexpected duo stuns in new 'Deadpool & Wolverine' video
Image Credit: Disney
Republican vice presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Image
Category:
Politics

Does JD Vance wear eyeliner?

Make Emo Great Again!
David James
David James
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 08:54 am

It’s not fair that women get to have all the fun with make-up. Sure, male musicians, models, and actors can get away with it, but for most men turning up to work with a little eyeshadow or glossy lipstick will raise eyebrows. That’s why we’re pleasantly surprised to see Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance breaking new ground in male eyeliner. You go, guy!

Vance hasn’t openly discussed his use of eyeliner, but close-up images do not lie:

Vance appears to have had something of a glow-up recently and, let’s be fair to his stylist, he’s now in line for one of the biggest jobs in the country:

We’re not entirely sure when he decided on his moody look, but people have been noticing his use of eyeliner going back to Sep. 2021:

Vance’s politics are abhorrent, but we can’t deny the eyeliner and beard combo is working for him. But this may not last for long. Trump is notoriously picky about the appearances of people he works with and is openly dismissive of male facial hair, to the point of reportedly passing over John Bolton as Secretary of State because of his bushy mustache. As an observer said in 2016:

“I can’t think of anyone that’s really close to Donald that has a beard that he likes. That’s the language he speaks. He’s very aesthetic. You can come with somebody who is very much qualified for the job, but if they don’t look the part, they’re not going anywhere.”

But while Vance’s beard may be doomed, we feel like Trump will look more favorably on the eyeliner. After all, Trump himself relies upon Bronx Colors facial foundation to maintain his distinct neon orange hue. Who knows, perhaps the two can swap make-up tips and launch a campaign to bring back emo?

