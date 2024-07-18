Does JD Vance wear eyeliner?

It’s not fair that women get to have all the fun with make-up. Sure, male musicians, models, and actors can get away with it, but for most men turning up to work with a little eyeshadow or glossy lipstick will raise eyebrows. That’s why we’re pleasantly surprised to see Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance breaking new ground in male eyeliner. You go, guy!

Vance hasn’t openly discussed his use of eyeliner, but close-up images do not lie:

I really thought people were joking about this, but then I photographed him last week. Vance 100% does wear eyeliner. pic.twitter.com/W4fksgh0aP — Zach D Roberts – Photojournalist (@zdroberts) July 16, 2024

Vance appears to have had something of a glow-up recently and, let’s be fair to his stylist, he’s now in line for one of the biggest jobs in the country:

JD Vance before: After: eyeliner, recolor pic.twitter.com/xcMtVjpqko — Domestic Infant Supply for Your Family (@M_Nikki_dUrso) June 1, 2024

We’re not entirely sure when he decided on his moody look, but people have been noticing his use of eyeliner going back to Sep. 2021:

J.D. Vance's Mee Maw is gonna be upset when she can't find her eyeliner. pic.twitter.com/LCQRikxc2e — Münchener Post (@MunichPost) September 21, 2021

Vance’s politics are abhorrent, but we can’t deny the eyeliner and beard combo is working for him. But this may not last for long. Trump is notoriously picky about the appearances of people he works with and is openly dismissive of male facial hair, to the point of reportedly passing over John Bolton as Secretary of State because of his bushy mustache. As an observer said in 2016:

“I can’t think of anyone that’s really close to Donald that has a beard that he likes. That’s the language he speaks. He’s very aesthetic. You can come with somebody who is very much qualified for the job, but if they don’t look the part, they’re not going anywhere.”

But while Vance’s beard may be doomed, we feel like Trump will look more favorably on the eyeliner. After all, Trump himself relies upon Bronx Colors facial foundation to maintain his distinct neon orange hue. Who knows, perhaps the two can swap make-up tips and launch a campaign to bring back emo?

