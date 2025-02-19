Donald Trump is living in a ‘disinformation bubble’ as he conveniently forgets who started the Russia/Ukraine war

Is Donald Trump losing his grip on reality in his old age? Or perhaps a better question is, did he ever have grip on reality in the first place?

The leader of the free world has recently been trying to make good on his promise of ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and he’s taken an interesting approach by cutting out Ukraine from the talks entirely. Trump is going completely over President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s head with his negotiations and what’s more, he’s re-writing history and pinning the blame for the conflict on Ukraine. Remind me again, who invaded whom?

Donald Trump thinks Ukraine should have made a deal

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump told them that it was actually Zelenskyy and his government that started the war. To any sane person this would sound completely ludicrous, but he actually tries to justify his reasoning by saying that the president of Ukraine should have tried making a deal with Russia, saying “You should have never started it. You could have made a deal.”

Holy mental gymnastics, Batman! I guess if a burglar breaks into your house, Trump would expect you to cut a deal with them too. Over on X people have already been calling out his disturbing behavior.

Germany invaded Poland — but blamed Poland for starting the war, and it remained a Hitler talking point for years.



Russia invaded Ukraine — but blamed Ukraine for starting the war, and it remained a Putin talking point for years.



And Donald Trump just repeated it. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) February 19, 2025

U.K. politician Ed Davey expressed his concerns too. At this point, Donald Trump is just a puppet for Vladimir Putin and Elon Musk.

Donald Trump is the President of the United States and the Spokesperson for Vladimir Putin. Only we in the UK and Europe will protect Ukraine. https://t.co/aHzlfmfTy1 — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) February 18, 2025

This is the worst possible outcome for Zelenskyy, who was hoping Trump would direct his volatility towards Putin, not take his side. The president of the U.S. is conveniently forgetting that Russia is the aggressor here, and started escalating things when it invaded. It seems that Trump is hoping we’ll all forget that part too, the same way he’s probably hoping we’ll forget his egotistical claim that he would put an end to the war within a day.

Speaking of Trump’s massive ego, he went on to claim he could have made a deal for Ukraine that would have prevented the past three years of war and bloodshed.

“I could have made a deal for Ukraine that would have given them almost all of the land, everything, almost all of the land, and no people would have been killed, and no city would have been demolished, and not one dome would have been knocked down. But they chose not to do it that way.”

Yeah right, so if Trump had been there he could have stopped the Russian invasion, no doubt the same way he could have stopped last month’s aerial collision above Washington D.C. had he been piloting the helicopter. This just about confirms it – he really has lost his mind. Trump is completely untethered from reality at this point, and no amount of facts or reasoning are ever going to bring him back. Zelenskyy put it best when he accused Trump of being in a “disinformation bubble.”

Meanwhile, Russia seems to be more than pleased with the U.S. president’s approach to the ongoing conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian lawmakers “This is already a signal that he understands our position.” Clearly Donald is showing a strong bias towards Russia despite their being in the wrong.

I dread to imagine what kind of deal Disinformation Don is going to try and force upon Ukraine. It’s understandable that Zelenskyy would be angry at being left out of negotiations regarding his own country, especially when it’s obvious Trump doesn’t have Ukraine’s best interests at heart.

