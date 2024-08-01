Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: President Joe Biden departs the White House en route to Austin, Texas on July 29, 2024 in Washington, DC. President Biden is visiting Texas to deliver remarks to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act and pay respects to the late Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee (D-TX). (Photo by Bonnie Cash/Getty Images)
Photo by James Devaney/Bonnie Cash/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘Donald Trump is senile and losing his cognitive abilities’: Trump’s Joe Biden insults come back to haunt him in embarrassing PA rally blunder

Are we voting for presidents or head librarians for the United States of Amnesia?
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Aug 1, 2024 11:39 am

Grandpa Donald Trump may want to consider trading in his MAGA hat for a pair of slippers and a comfy chair, especially given he’s in the twilight of his years. As age creeps upon the former president, the demands of relentless campaigning and the glare of public scrutiny seem increasingly misaligned with his stage of life.

Recommended Videos

Just two weeks after narrowly escaping an assassination attempt while campaigning in Pennsylvania, Trump returned to the state, where his senility appeared to reach new heights during a rally in Harrisburg. In a series of embarrassing blunders, he repeatedly referred to U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick as the “next Governor” of Pennsylvania. “They’re almost as tough as the man that’s going to be your next governor, by the way,” Trump could be heard saying during the rally. “He’s tough too, he’s a great military hero.”

McCormick, a hedge fund CEO and Gulf War veteran who previously lost the 2022 GOP Senate primary to Dr. Mehmet Oz, is currently running against Democratic incumbent Bob Casey Jr. for a seat in the U.S. Senate, not the Governor’s mansion. One would think a man who aspires to lead the nation (again) should be able to differentiate between federal and state-level positions, but alas, such details seem to elude our dear former President.

Ironically, just moments before his gaffe-filled endorsement, Trump had boasted about his ability to speak for two hours straight without making a single mistake. Well, so much for that claim! This is especially rich considering how, not too long ago, Trump gleefully mocked President Biden for his age and occasional verbal slip-ups, and even challenged him to take a cognitive test. Pot, meet kettle.

Of course, gaffes and senior moments are not unique to Trump or Biden. Political campaigns can be grueling, and even the sharpest minds can falter under pressure. However, when a pattern of confusion and incoherence emerges, it’s only natural for voters to question a candidate’s fitness for office. In Trump’s case, his history of erratic behavior, impulsive decision-making, and disregard for the truth only amplifies these concerns.

The recent poll results revealing that 59 percent of voters believe both Biden and Trump are too old to be president should serve as a glaring red flag for the Republican party. A sprightlier set of voters — the majority of Republicans — are now leaning towards wanting someone a tad younger at the helm, specifically under 75. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris is eyeing to swoop in on the younger demographic, who seem to prefer younger leadership.

If Trump’s recent blunders are any indication, he might want to consider passing the torch to a new generation of Republicans who can articulate their vision for the country without getting lost in the weeds of their own rhetoric. Learn something from Biden, Orange Grandpa!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.