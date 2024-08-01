‘Donald Trump is senile and losing his cognitive abilities’: Trump’s Joe Biden insults come back to haunt him in embarrassing PA rally blunder

Grandpa Donald Trump may want to consider trading in his MAGA hat for a pair of slippers and a comfy chair, especially given he’s in the twilight of his years. As age creeps upon the former president, the demands of relentless campaigning and the glare of public scrutiny seem increasingly misaligned with his stage of life.

Recommended Videos

Just two weeks after narrowly escaping an assassination attempt while campaigning in Pennsylvania, Trump returned to the state, where his senility appeared to reach new heights during a rally in Harrisburg. In a series of embarrassing blunders, he repeatedly referred to U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick as the “next Governor” of Pennsylvania. “They’re almost as tough as the man that’s going to be your next governor, by the way,” Trump could be heard saying during the rally. “He’s tough too, he’s a great military hero.”

BREAKING: In a senile moment, Donald Trump says Dave McCormick is doing great in a race for Governor of Pennsylvania. McCormick of course is running for the Senate. Retweet so all Americans know Donald Trump is senile and losing his cognitive abilities.pic.twitter.com/yZDB6OC3wK — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) August 1, 2024

McCormick, a hedge fund CEO and Gulf War veteran who previously lost the 2022 GOP Senate primary to Dr. Mehmet Oz, is currently running against Democratic incumbent Bob Casey Jr. for a seat in the U.S. Senate, not the Governor’s mansion. One would think a man who aspires to lead the nation (again) should be able to differentiate between federal and state-level positions, but alas, such details seem to elude our dear former President.

He’s too old and weird to be in the Oval Office again — Nyakeh Konneh 🇺🇸 🇱🇷 (@Dr_Konneh) August 1, 2024

Ironically, just moments before his gaffe-filled endorsement, Trump had boasted about his ability to speak for two hours straight without making a single mistake. Well, so much for that claim! This is especially rich considering how, not too long ago, Trump gleefully mocked President Biden for his age and occasional verbal slip-ups, and even challenged him to take a cognitive test. Pot, meet kettle.

Trump never had any cognitive abilities… — EssenViews (@essenviews) August 1, 2024

Of course, gaffes and senior moments are not unique to Trump or Biden. Political campaigns can be grueling, and even the sharpest minds can falter under pressure. However, when a pattern of confusion and incoherence emerges, it’s only natural for voters to question a candidate’s fitness for office. In Trump’s case, his history of erratic behavior, impulsive decision-making, and disregard for the truth only amplifies these concerns.

The recent poll results revealing that 59 percent of voters believe both Biden and Trump are too old to be president should serve as a glaring red flag for the Republican party. A sprightlier set of voters — the majority of Republicans — are now leaning towards wanting someone a tad younger at the helm, specifically under 75. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris is eyeing to swoop in on the younger demographic, who seem to prefer younger leadership.

If Trump’s recent blunders are any indication, he might want to consider passing the torch to a new generation of Republicans who can articulate their vision for the country without getting lost in the weeds of their own rhetoric. Learn something from Biden, Orange Grandpa!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy