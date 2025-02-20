Donald Trump is totally fine with 6K IRS workers being fired in the middle of tax season

Donald Trump is continuing his Year Of Very Bad Decisions (and it’s only February!) with the brilliant thought that firing people who are needed to do critical jobs is going to somehow make the government run better.

CNN reported that 6,000 employees at the Internal Revenue Service are going to be let go on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. As CNN noted, Americans have to file taxes by April 15, 2025, so… this is terrible timing, to say the least. These IRS employees are part of compliance departments and are probationary. As a source told The Associated Press, those who work in compliance departments are responsible for making sure people pay taxes, file tax returns, and follow the tax code. So, um, that’s pretty important. And if 6,000 fewer people are doing that work, how is that a good thing again?

These layoffs are part of Elon Musk’s plans for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and although DOGE says they’ve saved $55 billion, ABC News reported that doesn’t appear to be the case. DOGE says they have gotten rid of 1,127 government contracts, but that would be $8.6 billion, not $55 billion.

Hasn’t Trump ever heard the saying “you have to spend money to make money?” Okay, joking aside, it’s ridiculous to play games with government spending and believe that the solution to any possible problem is mass layoffs. People have to pay their taxes, plain and simple, and enough people need to be employed so tax season runs smoothly. Considering the overwhelming stress many feel around this time, just imagine how much worse it’s going to be now that the remaining employees are going to be extremely overworked. These layoffs are sadly just the latest and come after Trump let go Aviation Security Advisory Committee employees, to name just one dangerous and devastating idea. The layoffs are also in stark contrast to 2022’s Inflation Reduction Act which would give the IRS $10 billion for 10 years. Some GOP Members also tried to put forward a bill that would get rid of the IRS.

Even just the word “taxes” can make people feel nervous and sweaty. According to a PEW Research Center 2013 survey, 26% “hate” the process of taxes and 31% said it’s a”complicated” process. Feelings about taxes have only gotten more dire. 6 in 10 Americans who answered a 2023 Gallup poll said they pay too much tax.

But, the show must go on, and taxes have to be filed. These layoffs emphasize the importance of experts, something that Trump and Musk don’t understand. Maybe it’s time to revisit Trump’s The Joe Rogan Experience interview back in Oct. 2024 when Rogan asked the hard-hitting question, “Did you just float out the idea of getting rid of income taxes and replacing it with tariffs? Were you serious about that?” Trump’s very professional and presidential answer was, “Yeah, sure. Why not?” It’s good to know a lot of thought has gone into this. It’s only the economy, after all.

Tax season might be a nightmare this year, but don’t worry. There’s some hope. On Feb. 19, Trump said maybe 20% of the money saved via DOGE could be paid to Americans. He said, “we’re thinking about 20% back to the American citizens and 20% down to pay back and pay down debt.” I’m a writer, not a Mathematician, but that’s… only 40%? What about the other 60%? But, hey, the details don’t matter. So much money is being saved!

