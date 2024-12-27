Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife Vanessa Trump’s age, kids, height, ethnicity, and current boyfriend

The Trumps have fooled many into believing they are just your average hard-working clan with strong family values. A closer look into the President Elect’s three marriages, affair with a porn star, and sexual abuse liability conviction tell another story. The apple didn’t fall far from the tree with Donald Trump Jr.

Recommended Videos

The father of five has one failed marriage, a broken engagement, and is already dating a new woman. In 2018 during Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination hearings, Trump was more concerned about the potential for his sons to be falsely accused of sexual assault than his daughter’s surviving the actual horrific act.

“I’ve got boys and I’ve got girls and when I see what’s going on right now, it’s scary,” he explained to the Daily Mail. When the publication asked for classification on who he was more worried about he answered “my sons.”

Trump shares Kai, Chloe, Donald III, Tristan and Spencer with ex-wife Vanessa Trump, age 47. The couple were awkwardly introduced twice by Donald Trump Sr. in 2003 at a fashion show. Thankfully they later connected at a mutual friend’s party without the matchmaking dad. In exchange for a free $100,000 engagement ring Trump proposed in front of the paparazzi at a jewelry shop called Bailey Banks & Biddle located at Short Hills Mall. They were married on November 12, 2005 by Judge Maryanne Trump Barry at Mar-a-Lago.

Vanessa is the daughter of Charles Haydon and Bonnie Kay Haydon. She grew up on the Upper West Side and is of Danish and Swedish descent. She worked as a model so although her exact height is unknown, one can assume she is tall enough to make runway designers happy. Since height is also important to her former father-in-law, she was also tall enough to be allowed to marry into the family.

The couple’s first child Kai was born on May 12, 2007, making her the President Elect’s first grandchild. The 17-year-old loves golf and skiing and appears to have a close relationship with her father. In 2024 she spoke at the Republican National Convention.

Donald John Trump III was born on February 18, 2009. The 15 year-old likes to hunt with his dad and brothers. Tristan Milos Trump is 13-years-old and loves to fish. He also appears to be a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan. The youngest son is 12-year-old Spencer Frederick Trump. He loves being outdoors with his family. The baby of the family is Chloe Sophia Trump, age 10. Like her older sister, she loves to golf.

Mom and Dad called it quits in 2018 with Vanessa filing an uncontested divorce. They didn’t publically explain the reason behind the separation but one can speculate. It was not easy for the couple to live in the shadow of the first Trump campaign and presidency. Trump made some missteps in those early days, one of which was a June 2016 meeting with Natalia Veselnitskaya, a Russian lawyer, with the goal of getting damning information on his father’s opponent Hilary Clinton. This meeting raised suspicions about possible Russian election interference and Trump would ultimately face questions from Special Counsel Robert Mueller. He was never charged with any crimes. There were also rumors of an affair with pop star Aubrey O’Day in 2011.

A month before their break-up, Vanessa was sent a mysterious white substance in the mail. Out of an abundance of caution, she went to the hospital to get checked out. It turned out to be cornstarch but the sender Daniel Frisiello was given five years of probation for his actions.

Since the divorce, both Vanessa and Trump have moved on romantically. In 2020, Trump proposed to Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host. They never made it down the aisle and it appears the engagement has been called off though neither party has publicly confirmed this. Trump is now being linked to socialite Bettina Anderson as the pair have been spotted in public holding hands. Guilfoyle was appointed by her former fiance’s father to work as Ambassador to Greece.

According to Carol Leonnig’s book Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service Vanessa started dating a hunky Secret Service agent after divorcing Junior. There was no longer a conflict of interest as she wasn’t one of their protectees.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy