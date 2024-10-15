‘A very messy and dangerous situation’: Donald Trump launches baffling attack on Kamala Harris over her… seasonal allergies?

Most days, largely thanks to Donald Trump and his overzealous MAGA fandom, one cannot help but feel like we are living in a dystopian simulation, in which people exist in the same world but do not experience the same reality.

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

Many of us are well aware that the former President lies with the same easiness with which he breathes. Unfortunately, these lies are heeded by his loyal followers, who parrot and perpetuate them with real-life consequences, as we have recently seen after Trump’s unsubstantiated attacks on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The agency’s administrator Deanne Criswell has called the wave of misinformation surrounding the hurricanes and the government’s response “the worst” she has ever witnessed.

This example is notable because it proves that, once again, there are no lengths Trump will not go to discredit his political adversaries, even at the expense of hurricane victims. It is baffling how some individuals would still confidently assert the billionaire cares about the American people more than getting re-elected.

Considering how low the Republican nominee has stooped to try to win the presidency at all costs, it isn’t too surprising that, in his response to Kamala Harris releasing her medical records evidencing her “excellent health,” Trump is once again trying to bend the truth to make himself look like the more competent option.

According to Dr. Trump, if you have seasonal allergies, you are not fit to be President

Screengrabs via Truth Social

On Sunday, Oct. 13, Harris stated at a rally in Greenville, North Carolina: “He refuses to release his medical records. I’ve done it. Every other presidential candidate in the modern era has done it.” she then proceeded to rhetorically ask, “One must question: Are they afraid that people will see that he is too weak and unstable to lead America? Is that what’s going on?”

Predictably, Trump could not allow Harris to make these logical accusations without any sort of pushback. True to his nature, the elderly candidate ran to social media to make dubious claims about his own health and that of his political opponent, leaning heavily on a nonsensical interpretation of seasonal allergies.

Curiously, Trump claims his cholesterol levels are exactly on the threshold from “ideal” to “not optimal” – even if we were to take his words at face value, the number he provided alone is not enough to get a complete picture of one’s heart health. One would think this to be impossible for a 78-year-old man who is not known to have the healthiest of diets. But, what do I know? I’m no doctor.

By contrast, Trump evidently must have earned a medical degree while no one was looking. The Republican nominee took to Truth Social to claim that urticaria, allergic rhinitis, and allergic conjunctivitis “are deeply serious conditions that clearly impact [Harris’] functioning.” As if these boldly inaccurate statements weren’t enough, the former President also decided to push some conspiracy theories regarding Harris’ 60 Minutes interview.

I believe it is very important that Kamala Harris pass a test on Cognitive Stamina and Agility. Her actions have led many to believe that there could be something very wrong with her. Even 60 Minutes and CBS, in order to protect Lyin’ Kamala, illegally and unscrupulously replaced… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2024

Thankfully, among the netizens who continuously drink the MAGA Kool-aid, many others could see behind Trump’s fallacy-ridden diversionary tactic.

You can't stop projecting. It's hilarious — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 14, 2024 Who else agrees with me? pic.twitter.com/p58CR5Kenb — WhiteDudeForHarris (@quadcarl_carl) October 14, 2024 Why don’t you release all of your medical records like she did? Chicken? — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 14, 2024 “A very messy and dangerous situation” it’s literally allergies. It’s allergic responses in your nose and eyes. The President reacting to pollen is fine the President short circuiting when they say “Arizonans” and being the key hub of disinformation during an election is not pic.twitter.com/MsxFw3AWFz — Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) October 15, 2024

According to CBS News, more than 230 doctors signed and released a letter on Sunday calling on Trump to release his medical records. In a mid-August interview, he told the network he would “gladly” make them public. As of this writing, he still has not.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy