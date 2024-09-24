‘This is so utterly weird and disturbing. Is the girl OK?’: Donald Trump may never live down these 13 seconds of proof that he’s an actual creep monster

If there’s one thing we would be happy to never see again in our lives, it would be the sight of Donald Trump kissing people. Whether it be cozying up to his new alt-right arm (sour) candy Laura Loomer or nuzzling the neck of Rudy Giuliani in drag, anytime Trump pouts his withered tangerine-tinted grandma lips we’re in danger of seeing what we had for lunch again.

Anyone with a delicate stomach may wish to look away now, then, as a resurfaced video is going viral on social media for capturing what might be the Republican presidential candidate’s creepiest moment ever. A bold claim, yes, but one that is warranted. The clip, taken from ABC footage of a 2016 campaign rally in Wisconsin, sees Trump lifting an unknown young girl in front of the crowd. Although clearly uncomfortable, probably both with the audience’s attention and the weird old man holding her, the girl allows Donald to give her a kiss on the cheek. It would be uncomfortable enough if it stopped there, but things get even more egregious when Trump attempts to kiss the girl on the lips, until she wriggles out of his grasp.

X user @KellyScaletta reshared the video and pointed out how “utterly weird and disturbing” the whole incident was. “No means no!” he wrote. “Is the girl OK?”

No means no!



This is so utterly weird and disturbing. Is the girl OK?pic.twitter.com/R4ncliJfh2 — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) September 23, 2024

You would think after all these years of witnessing Trump being despicable, he’d have run out of ways to repel us. And yet here he goes and does something else to offend all decent-minded people out there. The reactions to Scaletta’s post were full of disgust at this latest unearthed display of gross behavior from the former POTUS’s past.

That is the most disgusting thing I have seen. That poor child. 😡 — Cynthia🇺🇸🦅 (@redarizona03) September 23, 2024

He doesn’t know what NO means. That girl should never have been in his arms — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) September 23, 2024

I hate this so much what’s happening — １２Ｈ Ｎａｔｉｖｅ (@7HMoon) September 24, 2024

A lot of people are demanding to know the context here. Should that poor girl’s parents have refrained from handing her to Trump in the first place?

Where are the parents and why did they put their child through this? — WTF Seriously 🇺🇲 🇺🇦 (@stopbeingaderp) September 23, 2024

In a follow-up tweet, Scaletta had a particularly grim question to pose. “If he’s going to treat a little girl like this in public, how does he treat grown women in private?” he asked.

If he's going to treat a little girl like this in public, how does he treat grown women in private? — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) September 23, 2024

Kissing babies and infants is an age-old political PR tactic, as it’s viewed as an easy way for even the most off-putting of candidates to appear more like a benevolent father figure. Clearly, Trump is the exception to the rule, however. Placing a kid in his arms doesn’t make him look like a cherished grandpa with an adoring grandchild, it only acerbates what we already knew about him: that he’s a massive creep monster you wouldn’t let near your children, but apparently it’s OK for him to be let near the White House.

It’s no wonder we don’t often see Trump with kids these days, as clearly his campaign team learned this was not a good look for him long ago. Honestly, it says a lot about just how many offenses Trump commits on a daily basis that this moment hasn’t garnered more attention before now. As one X user aptly said, “Shocked that it didn’t make noise back then, because it should’ve, this is creepy, he wanted to give her a kiss on the goddamn mouth, this should’ve gone viral a long time ago, hopefully it does this time, even though it won’t change anything for his cult.”

