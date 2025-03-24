Donald Trump opens fire on ‘second rate’ George Clooney and hits nothing but air

Nobody holds a grudge longer than a man-child who acts like a petulant child throwing tantrums around the clock and demanding adoration for his mindless tactics. Since we are getting a little too specific here, the topic for today is America’s 48th president Donald Trump, and his inability to hide his jealousy over George Clooney getting what he couldn’t…

… i.e., coming out of a 60 Minutes interview looking good and someone with enough brain cells to have logical opinions. Something that Clooney bagged with incredible ease when he appeared on the recent episode of the renowned newsmagazine and slammed the Trump administration’s ongoing push of “using the government” to stifle journalists in order to dominate the “freedom of the press.” So far, Trump and team have sued ABC News and are currently in the process of suing CBS News and 60 Minutes for $10 billion. Add this to the ousting of news organizations from their workspaces at the Pentagon in favor of more pro-Trump outlets.

You get zero points to guess who decided to type out a vitriolic, insensitive message to criticize 60 Minutes, Clooney, looped in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and yelled “fake news” yet again while ignoring to talk about deportation numbers, why he gutted environmental protections, or explaining the logic behind handing out billionaires tax breaks while deficit hit a record $1.147 trillion.

Why would the now highly discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total “puff piece” on George Clooney, a second rate movie “star,” and failed political pundit. He fought hard for Sleepy Joe’s election and then, right after the Debate, dumped him like a dog. Later, I assume under orders… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 24, 2025

Where is this frankly childish ire coming from? Well, it goes back to Trump’s first and only interview with 60 minutes back in 2020, just before Biden won the election. At the time, the current POTUS abruptly ended the interview with host Lesley Stahl after getting increasingly agitated over 45 minutes which saw him facing questions about his stunted responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, his supposed replacement plan for Obamacare that never materialized, or the dip in the percentage of Americans willing to vote for him. His attempts to dodge the questioning by lobbing unsubstantiated allegations at Biden and former President Barack Obama did nothing to alter the course of the interview, thus pushing him to abandon it and refusing to appear with Mike Pence later.

Not that anyone ever forgot the fiasco the interview ended up being, Trump complaining about Clooney getting time on 60 Minutes further shied the spotlight on what his bold claims fail to hide.

It must be really hard going thru life with so much insecurity — whiteformerrepublican (@NotDandnotR) March 24, 2025

Apparently, the president of America has nothing better to do than rant about a celebrity sharing his opinions.

Our “president” attending to pressing matters of state after yet another round of golf and charred steak, on the taxpayers’ dime. — ToddsOne (@SpecNeedsDigest) March 24, 2025

I can't believe people still think this guy was a good idea for President. He should be posting deportation numbers daily. Posting photos of all the traitors being arrested. But instead, we get the host of The Apprentice talking about George Clooney. pic.twitter.com/9S5IOho19b — John Sonic (@SuperJohnSonic) March 24, 2025

Considering the fact that he is busy repelling and canceling laws and policies in his drive to “make America great again” and devoting what is left to babysit Elon Musk’s son, Trump should probably be lauded for finding the time to watch a celebrity he thinks doesn’t deserve any attention appearing in a show that “highly discredited” him once enough that he backed out of appearing on it a second time in 2024.

