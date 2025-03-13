Donald Trump spirals into another Truth tantrum, dragging the EU, Canada, and ‘stupid trade’ in the U.S.

Donald Trump‘s catastrophically idiotic economic policies are causing the stock market to crash, the inflation to rise, and a potential recession to become a grim reality. Amidst all these concerning developments, the president himself has decided to evade accountability the only way he knows how: By logging into his social media account and going on an incoherent rant targeting anybody and everybody except his own administration.

American companies are bleeding due to Trump’s tariffs on some of the biggest U.S. trade partners — including Canada, China, and the European Union — with some describing this ongoing crash as a “death spiral” that won’t be easy to undo in the near future. Not only is this administration putting tariffs on imports from said regions, but they are imposing countermeasures of their own, further exacerbating the pressure on economic systems, until it all cascades out of control and blows up in the face of the masses.

No one yet knows what Trump’s end goal is, but his actions over the past weeks have managed to isolate the United States politically and economically. They have allowed Mark Carney of Canada’s Liberal Party (who has always been big on social progressivism, the very opposite of MAGA) to rally the votes behind him and be chosen as the next prime minister. They have caused the biggest shock to Wall Street since the days of the COVID-19 pandemic. And they’ve paved the path for the value of the U.S. dollar to further wane in international markets as the European Union comes together to impose tariffs of its own on the country’s imports.

One might assume all of these developments would make Trump second-guess his senseless crusade against the rest of the world, but the president is just doubling down on his xenophobic rhetoric. The 47th took to Truth Social today to post four different rants in less than two hours, taking shots at almost everybody except his own party. It starts with threatening the EU with 200% tariffs (no, that’s not a typo) if they don’t immediately pull their new liquor tariffs.

“The European Union, one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World, which was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States, has just put a nasty 50% Tariff on Whisky. If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES. This will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the U.S.,” he wrote.

So now, Trump is claiming the European Union was formed with the sole purpose of sticking it to the United States. And you know it’s the truth because Trump posted it on his social media, called TRUTH. Exactly like everything else the president has claimed over the past 10 years.

Unfortunately, Trump wasn’t done by a long shot. Next on the list was Wall Street Journal, which is owned by the “the polluted thinking of the European Union” and serves their agendas. What’s more, all prices are going down in the United States, and tariff money is pouring into the country. As the kids these days say on TikTok, being delusional is the new solution to all of life’s problems. (Though I’m obviously paraphrasing.)

Trump then took a jab at the economy by writing: “The U.S. doesn’t have Free Trade. We have ‘Stupid Trade.’ The Entire World is RIPPING US OFF!!!” Alright. If you say so, Donnie. Lastly, the cherry on top came in the form of quoting Grant Cardone, who claimed Canada needs America, but America doesn’t need Canada.

Before the first election in 2016, Trump said the U.S. was going to win so much that they’d grow tired of winning. Are you tired of winning yet, America?

