‘So unbelievably bad’: Donald Trump was asked how he can reduce rent for young people and immediately proved he’s incapable of answering a single question

In one of multiple incoherent rants in recent weeks, Donald Trump has answered a voter question about rent reduction by discussing… bacon?

That’s right, even the deliciously crispy breakfast food isn’t safe from the ramblings of the former President, who sullied the sanctity of bacon in a recent Q&A session on Fox & Friends. During the live call on his favorite network, Trump was asked about what he would do to reduce rent prices by a voter, who cited his children’s inability to keep up with current housing rates.

Rather than discuss his potential policies related to the actual question, Trump first took time to gloat about how he “must have at least 99 percent” of the audience as voters on his side, before launching into a reply that touched on basically everything except rent prices.

This Trump supporter says his kids are struggling to pay rent and asks Trump what he’d do to bring down the cost of rent. The response is so unbelievably bad.



pic.twitter.com/DeplM5K7bl — Read No Shortcuts (@JoshuaPHilll) August 7, 2024

While the former President might’ve spoken around the broad topic of cost of living — with mentions of energy prices, inflation, and the “quadrupled” price of bacon (it’s still worth every penny) — he failed to directly answer the question about rent. Since it’s Trump, he also mentioned China (I hear the bacon there is incredible), as well as oil drilling and gas prices — covering a range of unrelated topics so vast you could almost hear the echoes of “WTF?”.

Still didn’t answer the question. MAGAs when has Trump ever answered a question. Rambling saying nonsense all the time. — Joleon (@joleonbusby) August 8, 2024

Naturally, it didn’t take long for social media to weigh in, with users promptly pointing out how nonsensical Trump’s response was. “Landlords when they have cheaper bacon and gas will lower their rents,” one X user wrote, “Got it.” Others questioned how grocery prices and oil companies factored into rent rates, and questioned Trump supporters about when he has ever answered a question without “rambling [and] saying nonsense all the time.”

“All this guy has is bulls**t generalities,” another user quipped. “They are the same ones he had in 2016 and 2020.” Of course, this bacon/oil/China/gas speech is just the latest in a string of incoherent musings uttered by Trump of late, adding to growing calls that he should drop out of the presidential race.

Since launching his campaign, Trump has gone on nonsensical tangents about, among other things, A.M. car radios, the “great man” that is Hannibal Lecter, and sharks and batteries, the last of which spawned a viral meme.

Our thoughts are with that voter who just wanted a straightforward answer to his question. We must also take a moment for bacon, which was just trying to sizzle in a frypan and make this writer’s mouth water when Trump somehow made it an election issue. Thanks, now I’m hungry.

