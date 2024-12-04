Don’t tell RFK Jr., but bird flu has been detected in his favorite drink

RFK Jr. may have eaten McDonald’s at least once, but if there’s one thing he’s famous for (besides that whole worm thing), it’s his love for raw milk. In that case, he must not be pleased to hear that health officials in California have found bird flu in the beverage.

Officials have confirmed that no one has contracted bird flu from drinking raw milk yet; however, it’s still dangerous to do so. The California Department of Public Health’s statement reads, “Californians are strongly encouraged not to consume any raw milk or cream products in their possession or still on store shelves.” Let’s just agree that drinking raw milk is never a good idea.

One particular brand is the subject of a recall — Raw Farm LLC. The company’s raw dairy made on or after Nov. 27 has been recalled. This includes its cheeses, butter, kefirs, creams, and milk. Raw Farm posted on its Instagram account that it is “working in full cooperation with the state to maintain regulatory compliance” and “We understand that our raw milk is critical to your diet and wellbeing.”

Is raw milk healthy? In 2019, the Raw Milk Institute penned a letter saying it’s “a low-risk food with superb nutritional benefits” as long as it is “carefully produced.” This letter says that if people drink this beverage, they won’t experience allergies, fever, and asthma as much. Well, if raw milk was “carefully produced” and bird flu was found, doesn’t that prove there is no such thing as safe and wonderful raw milk? Advocates will say that they only buy this product from farmers who test the stuff, which ensures its safety, but who’s to say you won’t buy a bottle and get sick?

The key issue here is trust. Raw milk fans don’t trust the government or the FDA who advise against it, but they trust the people selling this kind of dairy to make sure it’s safe to consume. Unfortunately, it has also become “cool” to love raw milk. Hannah Neeleman, who runs the wildly popular social media account Ballerina Farm, even sells it from her farm.

The problem with raw milk is that it’s unpasteurized. According to The Cleveland Clinic, people can get bird flu from the drink because birds will transfer the virus to cows. You can also get listeria, salmonella, and E. coli — delicious. Whole milk might be seen as boring and uncool these days, but those brands don’t tend to get recalled for bird flu. Just saying.

RFK Jr. has said he “only drinks raw milk,” and he’s not likely to change his mind after hearing this news. Let’s not forget he also hates fluoride and even said school shootings and Prozac are connected. But given the fact that safe, pasteurized milk is sold basically everywhere, it’s probably a better idea to just purchase that stuff. It’s absolutely possible to live a healthy life without raw milk. That’s why vegetables exist (even though they might not be the most fun foods to eat all the time). It’s honestly confusing to think about why anyone would take such a big risk when so many other foods have all the so-called benefits of raw milk, from fat to protein and vitamins and minerals. Maybe those old “Got Milk” ads need to stage a comeback. Those celebs made drinking regular dairy look so cool!

