Don’t worry, guys ⏤ dog murderer Kristi Noem thinks Trump will help us grow kiwi and rice so the U.S. can, like, control its food destiny

Remember Kristi Noem? The current governor of South Dakota, who thought it would be a good idea to write a book and describe in great detail how she shot and killed her family dog? This understandably did not help her national profile and left a lot of people scratching their heads. Now she’s back with another “good” idea: Let America grow all its own food, and let former president Donald Trump handle it!

If we control our own food, we “control our own destiny,” Noem tweeted recently. We need to “not rely on other nations” and handle things ourselves. There are just so many ways that this is a shortsighted, unintelligent statement that it makes you wonder how these people even get elected to these offices with their acute dumbness on display.

As long as America can feed itself, we control our own destiny. Food security is a matter of national security. We need a strong and diversified food supply, and we must not rely on other nations – much less nations that hate us – to provide our food.



We need a president who… — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) October 3, 2024

Food insecurity is a big issue for a lot of Americans, and one person pointed out the ridiculousness that America can suddenly stop importing things like coffee, kiwi, rice, or fruits or even have the capacity to feed itself if that were the case.

So……you’re saying America will be growing bananas, coffee, rice, kiwi, let alone sufficient supply of apples, citrus fruits, sufficient supplies of beef, fish, shrimp, lobster, etc. Remember what happened when Florida crops were destroyed by severe cold front/… — InquisitiveScout (@scout8712) October 3, 2024

Even more hilarious is the idea that Trump, who thinks that windmills cause cancer and that you should try injecting yourself with bleach, will somehow be able to solve this complicated issue.

Let’s take a look at some quick facts. If we stopped importing things like fruits and vegetables, prices would skyrocket. All those fun, different foods in the grocery store? Gone.

Environmental problems and weather issues could potentially affect food production in this dream scenario, and we would be at its whims as opposed to being prepared. Forget the importance of global trade to the economy in general.

Noem, like so many others, is jousting for relevance and throwing things at the wall. It’s just a shortsighted, poorly thought-out “solution” to a problem that doesn’t really exist. It seems like a pathetic attempt to cleave herself to Trump after her disastrous attempt to climb onto the national stage.

Noem was, at one point, in the conversation to become Trump’s VP pick, a possibility that drowned with her dog-murdering fiasco. She found out the hard way that even the most loyal MAGAs frown on murder pets in cold blood just because you lack basic humanity.

Of course, this food ignorance shouldn’t be surprising coming from the woman who declined to apply for a government grant worth $7.5 million that would provide low-income kids with free meals during the summer. Shooting dogs and keeping food out of children’s mouths? So, cruel and not really packing a lot of functioning brain cells. What a wonderful politician. Trump must feel truly blessed to have such talented people working for him.

