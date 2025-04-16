Even fewer news outlets can report on President Trump after newest media crackdown

In April 2025, the Trump administration made it harder for major news organizations to attend White House events by removing a special press pass that had always been reserved for big wire services. This is the latest step in a growing conflict between the administration and the media. The change means that the Associated Press (AP), Bloomberg News, and Reuters will no longer have guaranteed daily access.

AP, Bloomberg, and Reuters are three news agencies that have had permanent spots in the White House press pool for years. Per Reuters, the White House press pool is a small group of about ten news outlets that get special access to events with the President, like meetings in the Oval Office or trips he takes. These reporters share information with other journalists and the public.

By removing the reserved spot for wire services, the AP, Bloomberg, and Reuters will now have to compete with many other news outlets for a place in the rotating pool. The White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said the change was needed to ensure the President’s message reaches the right people and reporters with expertise on specific topics can attend events. Now, the press secretary will decide each day which outlets get to be in the pool.

Trump to decide what news outlets get access to him

This decision will have a big effect on how White House news is shared. Wire services like the AP, Bloomberg, and Reuters are especially important because they provide fast, reliable news to smaller media companies and the public. Many local news organizations don’t have reporters in Washington, so they depend on these wire services for up-to-date information.

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Financial markets also rely on real-time updates from these agencies, especially when the President makes statements that could affect the economy. Without guaranteed access, there could be delays in getting important news out.

This isn’t the first time the Trump administration has clashed with the AP. In February 2025, the White House banned AP journalists from the press pool after the news agency refused to use the President’s preferred term, “Gulf of America,” for the Gulf of Mexico. The AP sued, saying the White House was violating the First Amendment, and a judge ruled in their favor, ordering the administration to let them back in. However, the White House appealed, and the case is still ongoing.

It’s an easy argument that independent, unbiased news is essential for democracy and that limiting access to the President undermines this. The White House Correspondents’ Association also criticized the move, seeing it as punishment for news organizations that have reported critically on the administration.

