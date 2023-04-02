Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen says ex-president is ‘petrified’ of being fingerprinted and having his mug shot taken

With fire in his eyes and lightning on his tongue, Michael Cohen is ready to rage about what Donald Trump has put him through. Appearing on CBS Sunday Morning, he was asked by Robert Costa about the ex-president’s fear of what Tuesday will bring, only to correct Costa and say emphatically, “not fear, he’s petrified.”

On Tuesday, Donald Trump will turn himself in instead of suffering the embarrassment of being handcuffed and paraded around in public. He will still be fingerprinted like anyone else who is formally charged with a crime and his mugshot will be blasted across the internet faster than a selfie of a half-nude Kardashian. This comes as a consequence of his recent indictment by the Manhattan grand jury for the crimes Michael Cohen has testified about.

Cohen has already served his prison sentence, having been behind bars for a little over a year from May 2019 to July 2020 for his conviction on campaign finance, tax evasion, and altogether eight criminal charges. His charges stem from actions he took on behalf of Trump, which gives him plenty of reason to be fired up and ready to blast his story at anyone who asks.

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen says the ex-president is "petrified" at the prospect of being fingerprinted and having his mug shot taken following his criminal indictment. @costareports https://t.co/kqWLzCxepz pic.twitter.com/wbMSbnX3sN — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 2, 2023

Cohen might think Trump is petrified but there are still some who might understand the ex-president a little bit better than he does even though he did serve as his lawyer for over a decade. When the mugshot comes out, Trump will probably be selling it on shirts and coffee mugs.

I believe that if there is a mugshot he will sell copies of it on his website. It will be on coffee mugs, tee-shirts, etc. — Sheena Queen of the Jungle (@texdakota) April 2, 2023

Of course, there is the old adage about not doing the crime…

“If you can’t do the time….” — Adrian (@awhite_adrian) April 2, 2023

Now that Trump’s fingerprints will be in the system, some anti-Trumpers wonder how many other crimes the FBI will be able to solve.

One can only imagine how many crimes can be solved by comparing tRumps tiny fingerprints to what’s in the FBI database of unsolved crimes. 😁 — Philip (@Truthseeker2u) April 2, 2023

While the rage in Cohen’s voice does come across also as a sigh of relief, the best advice for Trump is just to “smile pretty.”

Smile pretty. — Donna Flanagan (@djflanagan) April 2, 2023

While digging for a certain celebrity’s mugshot can be a daunting task, it won’t be for anyone who wants to share or print and make posters, billboards, blimps, send into space…etc.

I want to see his mugshot above the fold on all the Newspapers that will print it… especially NYTIMES, Washington Post and oh… New York Post. — I stand with 🇺🇦 | VOTE BLUE IN EVERY ELECTION (@djconn) April 2, 2023

America and most of the world wait with bated breath for the moment Trump is put through the process. However, that is only the beginning and there is a long road ahead for this particular court proceeding.