‘FULL ON DICTATORSHIP’: Meddling monster Marjorie Taylor Greene is having a mind-numbing MAGA meltdown

It's not her first meltdown and it certainly won't be her last.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: Jun 4, 2024 09:33 am

If there’s one undeniable, blatant guarantee in this life, it’s that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will continue to make it her personal mission to consistently harass, target, and criticize Democrats until her last breath.

This time around, instead of spewing cheeky remarks in the direction of Rep. Jasmine Crockett during House hearings and tirelessly working to discredit Anthony Fauci, the human equivalent of a walking eye-roll is now demanding that the entire GOP set its sights on the everlasting feud against the Democrats once and for all. Her suggestion? That the GOP come together to stop the supposed “FULL ON DICTATORSHIP” against Donald J. Trump and his parade of dimwitted followers. Be sure to grab your popcorn for this one, folks.

In fact, MTG took it upon herself to publicly air these grievances over on her X (formerly Twitter) account, where she subsequently insisted that committee hearings are simply not enough to end the ever-growing war against Trump that’s being led by the Democrats. And, according to Greene, no leadership member of the GOP is doing anything to stop this — even though Trump is the one who got himself tangled up in this hush money trial in the first place.

Urging members of the Republican party to halt the “war” being enforced by the Democrats is truly ironic, seeing as Greene basically achieves nothing in Congress except finding herself constantly engaged in a war of words with other Representatives and posting unnecessary beach photos on her birthday. 

And when she’s not being absolutely tone-deaf in regards to speaking about Joe Biden, Fauci, or any other individual who dares pose a different opinion from her, MTG is wasting precious time and money as a member of the House by professing her love for Trump on the daily and criticizing others for doing “nothing” for the GOP as a whole. Delirious is a true understatement.

Just take a deep breath, Marj. You don’t want to pop a blood vessel on that bleach blonde bad built butch body, now.

Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.