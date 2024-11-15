‘Get your back waxed’: A fiery ‘Lebanese hothead’ is not holding back with the ‘MAGA incel shidiots’

MAGA stans aren’t satisfied by their electoral wins, so they have to go to X to find that sense of inner fulfillment. One prolific user wasn’t prepared to sit back and take it quietly, hitting back at the “MAGA incel shidiots” attacking her. She is over it, and we can’t blame her.

X user @JoJofromJerz is well known for her hot takes. The self-described “Lebanese hothead” is a stalwart defender of women’s rights on the platform, pairing her defense of women’s bodily autonomy with her incisive, pulls-no-punches style, that shows her utter contempt for MAGA nonsense.

Jo parked her tanks right on MAGA’s front lawn, so it’s no surprise that she’s attracted haters, trolls, and people with entirely too much time on their hands to her X account, trying to get this woman silenced. But Jo is resolute that that just isn’t going to happen, hitting back with her characteristic flair and sharing exactly what she thinks of her MAGA haters.

You MAGA incel shidiots are gonna hurt yourselves trolling me. Get outside. Touch grass. Get your back waxed. Check on your peephole at the gym. Rub one out to a pic of your mom. Whatever the fuck makes you less fucking miserable.

I promise I’ll still be here when you get back. pic.twitter.com/YuqEU8YAgW — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 14, 2024

Where to even begin? Jo does not hold back with this one, saying what everyone else is already thinking about MAGA — and then some. Telling her trolls to “touch grass” and then “get their backs waxed,” Jo leaves no illusions that she has any care for the MAGAs attacking her posts. Resolute, Jo says she will “still be here” when the MAGAs get back from their vomit-inducing self-care.

It’s easy to see why Jo has attracted such attention from the MAGA crowd. An outspoken Lebanese woman speaking out against their agenda is not okay, and Jo is especially outspoken. Some of her tweets are masterpieces, such as this one speaking out about the rights of women:

Maybe someday, women in America will have as many rights as guns do. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 23, 2022

Or this tweet about changes at the heart of government which will surely make women safer and more comfortable in America:

So, we’re about to have a rapist in the White House, a rapist at the top of the Dept. of Justice and a rapist on the same Supreme Court that just made the rapist in the White House immune from criminal charges if he uses his rapist AG to commit crimes for him.



So, that’s fun. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 13, 2024

Jo is not amused by the state of things to come at the White House, and why would she be? It looks like a train wreck, and the big orange man himself isn’t even properly in post yet. Providing context for some of Trump’s staffing choices, she likens Trump’s choice of health secretary to putting the Unabomber in charge of the postal system:

Putting an anti-vaxxer in charge of public health is like putting the Unabomber in charge of the mail. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 14, 2024

Jo’s even got a suggestion for fixing the problems faced by America:

Ok, but for real, has anyone tried unplugging America and plugging it back in? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 13, 2024

It’s hard not to agree with Jo, as Trump’s choices are — putting it mildly — extremely stupid. But not everyone agrees, since millions of people made the ultimate stupid choice and put Donald Trump back in office, despite the mountains of evidence showing why that’s a bad idea. So Jo has attracted lots of haters, posting things like “let her page fall” and “you’re a loser.” But Jo’s wit and outspoken stance against stupidity won her fans too, as followers flock to her posts to give her support.

You really are a wordsmith Jo. Make me chuckle every time. — Interstellar💥 ᴺᶠᵀ 🇦🇺 (@Interste1Iar_) November 14, 2024

Jo. I love you. Will you marry me? — Steeler4ever (@steeler4ever79) November 14, 2024

Jo’s comments come after Trump has made a series of high-profile and damaging choices for key roles in his next administration, including one woman accused of being a Russian asset, and a defence secretary who doesn’t think women should serve in combat roles.

