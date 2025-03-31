Gregg Reuben: Alina Habba’s husband’s net worth, age, and more

Gregg Reuben is the husband of lawyer Alina Habba, known for his work in parking management as well as other business interests, which include real estate and philanthropy. While he keeps much of his personal life private, his career and finances have attracted public interest, especially since his wife has represented Donald Trump.

Reuben has over 25 years of experience in the parking management industry. He started his career as the president of Autofair America, Inc. from 1991 to 1997, and after selling the company, he worked for several major parking management firms, including a role as Vice President at ABM Industries. He later became the vice president and regional partner at LAZ Parking and held CEO positions at other parking management companies.

In 2017, he founded Centerpark, a parking management and real estate investment firm based in New York City that aims to develop environmentally friendly parking solutions in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The company has been successful, even winning a business strategy competition at Harvard Business School. Reuben is skilled in project management and negotiation thanks to his extensive experience in the field.

How much is Alina Habba’s husband Gregg Reuben worth?

Gregg Reuben’s net worth is between $2 million and $5 million, according to Yahoo, and while his exact birth date isn’t known, Briefly reports Reuben is in his 50s. However, a report from In Touch Weekly noted that he faces some financial challenges, as he has over $770,000 in active state tax warrants and liens that could complicate his ability to buy or sell property until resolved.

In addition to his business, Reuben is involved in various board positions. He has been on the board of directors for Henry Kaufmann Campgrounds since 2009, which offers summer camps for Jewish children, and he has been on the board of Lost Tribe Esports since 2019, a social network for Jewish teens. These roles may provide him with additional income.

Reuben also engages in philanthropy, volunteering with The Bowery Mission, a nonprofit in New York City that provides meals and shelter for the homeless. He likely also donates to various charities as well, but those donations have not been made public.

Reuben is an educated man; he graduated from UCLA and later earned a degree from Harvard Business School. He likely did this one after the other in his 20s. There is no information to claim that he took any time off or a gap year. Reuben and Habba got married in 2020 and have children from previous relationships.

Reuben is another rich millionaire who worked at various big companies, but he is in the news now because his wife works for Trump. Habba is now the interim US attorney for New Jersey due to the trust Trump has gained in Habba after working with her for so long. Reuben doesn’t seem to delve into politics like his wife does and seems to keep himself away from the public eye as much as possible.

