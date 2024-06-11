Groping grandmother Lauren Boebert is questioning Joe Biden’s alleged 37% approval rating. We’ve got questions, too

Lauren Boebert is questioning whether President Biden has earned the approval of the American public. I’ll let that sink in for a little bit. Yes, this is the same woman who got frisky in a public theater not 12 months ago.

Recommended Videos

In the face of Biden’s approval rating drifting down to 37% (we’ll unpack that further in a moment), Boebert gleefully attempted to dunk on the current POTUS on social media. To be fair, she’s probably still sore from that third-degree burn Biden caused her back at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

“Everyone is busy talking about Joe Biden’s approval rating being at a record low of 37 percent,” she wrote on X. “I’m here wondering how in the world he still has 37% support.”

Everyone is busy talking about Joe Biden's approval rating being at a record low of 37 percent.



I'm here wondering how in the world he still has 37% support. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 11, 2024

First of all, let’s dig deeper into those numbers. As of May 28, President Biden’s approval rating was actually at 39% — although, yes, that was at the lower end of the 37%-44% range that he’s generally operated under over the past four years. To put it in perspective, though, that’s still higher than Trump’s own approval rating of just 34% by the time he was dragged out of the White House at the end of 2020.

So not only is Boebert twisting the stats to suit her own agenda (everyone, pretend to be shocked!), but it’s also ironic that she’s calling out Biden for being a supposed failure at just 37%… When Bobo is only 37 years old and has managed to transform herself into one of the most mocked and ridiculed people in Congress (I said one of — don’t worry, Marjorie Taylor Greene, I haven’t forgotten about you).

As a fellow grandparent, you’d think Boebert would have the wisdom to cut Biden some slack and understand that sometimes the numbers aren’t always on your side. I mean, this is something she should sympathize with all too well, given that her donations have plummeted in recent months. But, no, we can’t expect that level of moral fortitude from a woman who frequently displays worryingly levels of gun worship, rampant homophobia, and an unsettling desire to kill wolves.

As someone who has worked so hard to earn the disapproval of millions, it’s rich of Lauren Boebert to try and drag the president for not earning his 37% approval rating, when her frequently childish behavior suggests she hasn’t earned the maturity that should come with her almost four decades on this planet.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy