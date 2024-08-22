‘He was bursting with pride. Made me cry’: Gus Walz instantly becomes America’s son after his emotional reaction to his father’s DNC speech

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s son, Gus Walz‘s emotions were on full display at the Democratic National Convention during his father’s speech, and if you were able to watch without shedding a tear for the 17-year-old’s love and pride for his father, then congratulations on being a contrarian jerk, regardless of your political persuasion.

Every time the camera cut to Gus with tears in his eyes, clapping and pointing mouthing “That’s my dad,” it was clear the moment would generate a million memes and social media posts, as Gus, 17, and Tim’s close relationship entered the national conversation. But like most things these days, some responded with cynicism, made particularly cruel by the fact Gus is neurodivergent, living with ADHD, as well as non-verbal learning and anxiety disorders.

That said, most social media reactions were positive, and many stood up for Gus about how he reacted. Grab a hanky, here are just a few of the very best.

For Tim Walz, the feeling’s mutual

Hope, Gus, Gwen — You are my whole world.



I love you all so much. pic.twitter.com/efHu68vZ9Y — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 22, 2024 via Tim Walz/X

First of all, it’s clear Tim Walz was equally as emotional as his family, posting on X after his speech “Hope, Gus, Gwen — you are my whole world. I love you all so much,” along with a picture of Tim embracing his family on the DNC stage. Anyone hoping for a return to a more kind and caring politics who didn’t see it here should have their eyes checked, as many comments pointed out. “How refreshing to see an all round decent and down-to-earth guy in politics!” one comment said.

The moment was noticed by Walz’s political colleague

You know you’ve done well as a parent when your kids are as proud of you as Gus and Hope are of Tim Walz. “That’s my dad.” No three words better describe our next Vice President. pic.twitter.com/zNOyBjo5Fy — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 22, 2024

United States Senator Amy Klobuchar, a fellow Democrat and Minnesotan, introduced Tim Walz and later shared footage of Gus standing and pointing in pride during his father’s speech, flanked by Tim’s wife Gwen, and daughter Hope, also beaming with pride. ” … ‘That’s my dad.’ No three words better describe our next Vice President,” Klobuchar wrote in part.

The across-the-aisle nature of the moment was not lost in Klobuchar’s comments. “I’m on the other team, but this is one of many things we are all missing, we have to save the nuclear family, even though I’m on the other team, this young man being proud of his father is noteworthy!” one comment said.

Speaking of Minnesota, former Tennessee Democratic congressional candidate and DNC delegate, Christopher Hale shared a picture of Walz with Gus at a Twins game.

A photo of Tim Walz and his son, Gus, at a Twins game a few years ago. pic.twitter.com/JP4KrSesFf — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) August 22, 2024 via Christopher Hale/X

And one comment on the former Obama-Biden White House and campaign staffer’s post said the quiet part out loud.

Which family do you think your family has more in common with? pic.twitter.com/XnsiAlyjh0 — Keith (@KeithDB80) August 22, 2024 via Keith/X

Our hearts were “ripped” right out of our chests, as another post pointed out.

Tim Walz’s son just ripped my heart RIGHT OUT OF MY CHEST GEEZUS 😭 pic.twitter.com/dqP7I5MtN9 — Renee 🪷 (@PettyLupone) August 22, 2024 via Renee/X

We all dropped a “💙” for Gus.

Tim Walz’s son, Gus, was emotional as his dad took the DNC stage. He kept saying “that’s my dad”



Drop a 💙 for Gus pic.twitter.com/nxSIxtVpRF — A (@bluhue123) August 22, 2024 via A/X

MAGA had some things to say, too

Like other MAGA faithful, Ann Coulter, a conservative pundit who for some reason thinks people still care what she has to say, shared and then deleted a post calling Gus’s reaction “weird,” co-opting how Walz describes the Trump-Vance platform and campaign.

Just found out you deleted this tweet. We're still going to call your ass out! He's 17. This is a beautiful family who loves each other. Leave this kid alone, weirdo! @AnnCoulter pic.twitter.com/xZz9EpNaBb — Mike 'Fight The Power' Man '93 (@Fairshare2012) August 22, 2024 via Mike ‘Fight the Power’ Man `93/X

MAGA politician Mike Crispi even tried to compare Gus to Trump’s youngest son, Barron, who Crispi seems to forget wasn’t even at the RNC.

Of course MAGA is making fun of a special needs child showing love for his father. There’s no bottom. pic.twitter.com/LRRS0jVoOR — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 22, 2024 via Republicans Against Trump/X

But political podcaster Brian Krassenstein shut down those tasteless attacks when he wrote in part, “I’m glad to see people on both sides of the aisle pushing back on the filth that’s out there.”

The people attacking or making fun of 17-year-old Gus Walz just don’t understand what JOY and LOVE are all about. They wish they had someone who cared as much about them as Gus does his dad.



Gus has a non verbal learning disability. He is neurodivergent and has ADHD. He is… pic.twitter.com/JCcF4R2ZwE — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 22, 2024 via Brian Krassenstein/X

Governing is more than just a photo op, of course, but there’s nothing not to love about the joy that the Walz family had for their father and husband on the biggest night of his life. Any father would be proud of a son brave enough to show his emotions like that on a national stage. We need more of that in the White House.

