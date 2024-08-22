Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
(L-R) Minnesota first lady Gwen Walz and her children Gus Walz and Hope Walz look on during the third day of the Democratic National Convention
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘He was bursting with pride. Made me cry’: Gus Walz instantly becomes America’s son after his emotional reaction to his father’s DNC speech

Are you really surprised MAGA saw things differently?
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|

Published: Aug 22, 2024 02:09 pm

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s son, Gus Walzs emotions were on full display at the Democratic National Convention during his father’s speech, and if you were able to watch without shedding a tear for the 17-year-old’s love and pride for his father, then congratulations on being a contrarian jerk, regardless of your political persuasion.

Recommended Videos

Every time the camera cut to Gus with tears in his eyes, clapping and pointing mouthing “That’s my dad,” it was clear the moment would generate a million memes and social media posts, as Gus, 17, and Tim’s close relationship entered the national conversation. But like most things these days, some responded with cynicism, made particularly cruel by the fact Gus is neurodivergent, living with ADHD, as well as non-verbal learning and anxiety disorders.

That said, most social media reactions were positive, and many stood up for Gus about how he reacted. Grab a hanky, here are just a few of the very best.

For Tim Walz, the feeling’s mutual

via Tim Walz/X

First of all, it’s clear Tim Walz was equally as emotional as his family, posting on X after his speech “Hope, Gus, Gwen — you are my whole world. I love you all so much,” along with a picture of Tim embracing his family on the DNC stage. Anyone hoping for a return to a more kind and caring politics who didn’t see it here should have their eyes checked, as many comments pointed out. “How refreshing to see an all round decent and down-to-earth guy in politics!” one comment said.

The moment was noticed by Walz’s political colleague

United States Senator Amy Klobuchar, a fellow Democrat and Minnesotan, introduced Tim Walz and later shared footage of Gus standing and pointing in pride during his father’s speech, flanked by Tim’s wife Gwen, and daughter Hope, also beaming with pride. ” … ‘That’s my dad.’ No three words better describe our next Vice President,” Klobuchar wrote in part.

The across-the-aisle nature of the moment was not lost in Klobuchar’s comments. “I’m on the other team, but this is one of many things we are all missing, we have to save the nuclear family, even though I’m on the other team, this young man being proud of his father is noteworthy!” one comment said.

Speaking of Minnesota, former Tennessee Democratic congressional candidate and DNC delegate, Christopher Hale shared a picture of Walz with Gus at a Twins game.

via Christopher Hale/X

And one comment on the former Obama-Biden White House and campaign staffer’s post said the quiet part out loud.

via Keith/X

Our hearts were “ripped” right out of our chests, as another post pointed out.

via Renee/X

We all dropped a “💙” for Gus.

via A/X

MAGA had some things to say, too

Like other MAGA faithful, Ann Coulter, a conservative pundit who for some reason thinks people still care what she has to say, shared and then deleted a post calling Gus’s reaction “weird,” co-opting how Walz describes the Trump-Vance platform and campaign.

via Mike ‘Fight the Power’ Man `93/X

MAGA politician Mike Crispi even tried to compare Gus to Trump’s youngest son, Barron, who Crispi seems to forget wasn’t even at the RNC.

via Republicans Against Trump/X

But political podcaster Brian Krassenstein shut down those tasteless attacks when he wrote in part, “I’m glad to see people on both sides of the aisle pushing back on the filth that’s out there.”

via Brian Krassenstein/X

Governing is more than just a photo op, of course, but there’s nothing not to love about the joy that the Walz family had for their father and husband on the biggest night of his life. Any father would be proud of a son brave enough to show his emotions like that on a national stage. We need more of that in the White House.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of William Kennedy
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.