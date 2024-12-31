‘He can get bent with his fake condolences’: Donald Trump attempts to pay tribute to Jimmy Carter, but nobody’s buying it

The death of former US president Jimmy Carter came as a shock to many, despite his age. The peanut farmer president was 100 years old when he passed away on December 29th and in the days since, tributes have come pouring in from major political figures including Joe Biden, Volodymyr Zelensky, and even the Pope.

However, President-elect Donald Trump’s tribute has ruffled a few feathers. The 78-year-old took to his Twitter knock-off Truth Social to pay tribute to the 39th president with a brief statement. Trump is well known for his juvenile rants and general lack of respect in the word salads he posts online, especially when it comes to people with opposing views. However, this time he shows some restraint, acknowledging that Carter and he disagreed “philosophically and politically,” but that Jimmy “truly loved and respected our Country.”

Trump goes on to call Carter a “truly good man,” saying he was “very consequential, far more than most presidents.” It’s a rare moment in which Trump appears to have read the room and not tried to stir division or cause controversy. However, people weren’t buying his supposed touching tribute, with people calling out the soon-to-be president for his disingenuousness.

Donald Trump’s tribute didn’t go over very well

Carter being a Democrat would always put him at loggerheads with Trump. The two had spoken in the past, with Carter claiming a Trump re-election would be a disaster. Meanwhile, Donald called him a “nice man” but a “terrible president.” He took a few more shots at the former president, calling him the “forgotten president,” but Carter has achieved so much in his life, it’s difficult to see how anyone could say that.

Donald Trump has taken countless cheap shots at Jimmy Carter.



He can get bent with his fake condolences. pic.twitter.com/nj3MoNfX3b — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) December 29, 2024

So you can see why some people would now be a little bit skeptical over Trump’s apparent warm condolences. In fact, there’s justified skepticism as to whether Donald even wrote the statement himself, many seem fairly certain that he did not.

Zero chance he did. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) December 29, 2024

Others believed that Trump should not be allowed to attend the funeral.

I think it would be better for Donald Trump not to attend Jimmy Carter’s funeral. In fact, I don’t even know if he’ll be invited. pic.twitter.com/QPbh2IaTre — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) December 29, 2024

To many, Jimmy Carter was the polar opposite of Donald Trump, he came from humble roots, being known as the peanut farmer president due to his family-owned peanut farm. He grew up in a home without electricity or indoor plumbing, yet went on to serve in the Navy before becoming a state senator and then a governor for Georgia. Then, of course, he served for four years as the president of the United States. Oh, and he also received a Nobel Peace Prize. Compare that to Donald Trump who got his start from his rich father who gave him that “small loan” of a million dollars.

RIP Jimmy Carter the polar opposite of Donald Trump. Good to remember America is both of those people. Here’s to the next president being more of a Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/0NizXuA4M6 — Canada Goose 🇨🇦 (@CanadaGoose911) December 29, 2024

In the eyes of many, Jimmy Carter was, and always will be a much more relatable and likable president than Donald Trump. Donald frequently insulted his predecessor back during his first term, while Carter showed respect and courtesy, something which is sorely missing in the world’s leaders today.

