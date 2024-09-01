‘He goes far beyond mere lying’: Hitting where it hurts, Mark Hamill points out the biggest lie Donald Trump told himself

Donald Trump is infamously a liar and exaggerator extraordinaire. While the orange nightmare is undoubtedly a wealthy man with many enviable luxuries in his life, he’d have you believe it was all his own doing, that his entire life had been a success in every conceivable way, and that his genius is beyond that of every other human on the planet. The reality is, of course, very different.

Trump’s riches are inherited, his successes are mainly due to other people’s hard work, he has catastrophically failed to succeed with countless businesses and ventures over the years, and his intelligence is comparable to that of a newborn gnat. However, the truth about Trump’s existence that should hurt him more than any other is that regarding his aesthetic. Despite what we can all see with our eyes, the former Cheeto-in-chief would have us believe he’s a physical god. The man looks like someone adorned a potato in ill-fitting rags, but what he sees when he looks in the mirror is prime Arnold Schwarzenegger’s body, with James Dean’s face, and the finest tailored suit in fashion history. It’s beyond tragic.

Thankfully, sensible people in equally high-profile positions are prepared to call the potato out on his deluded views. Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, is one of them, and thus he recently took to X to hit Trump where it stings him the most: Right in the core of the former president’s delusional reality.

Hamill wrote about Trump: “He goes far beyond mere lying. He creates his own reality and expects us all to live in it.” This was followed by two pictures, one captioned “HIS REALITY” featuring a photoshopped image of a muscular Trump, and another captioned “ACTUAL REALITY” with a frumpy Trump resembling one of Luke Skywalker’s foes, Jabba the Hutt. Seriously, he looks like someone dumped the contents of their bottom drawer on a compost heap.

He goes far beyond mere lying. He creates his own reality & expects us all to live in it.



For the most part, X users reacted as you’d expect them to: With mockery and amusement.

One wrote, “He looks like a rotting corpse until they spray paint him and he puts the girdle on,” and another said, “Because, I mean…who doesn’t place their belt buckle at their nipple line?”

Others who agreed with Hamill’s sentiment said things like, “Spot on, Mark,” “and maga makes fun of obese people when trump is literally obese….” and “You nailed it, Mark! We have been sucked into the deranged mind of a sociopathic narcissist for over eight years now! No wonder we normies are exhausted!”

Of course, some butthurt MAGAts were ambling to defend their gelatinous god. One said, “Didn’t you pretend to be a space wizard?” which spectacularly shows they fail to understand the concept of acting, why Hamill pretending to be someone else on screen is professional and why Trump lying through his teeth is not.

In an emphatic display of ignorance, given how Trump’s entire personality is based on mocking others, another wrote, “Mark be body-shaming with two doctored pics.”

In summary, it’s that age-old argument of “if you can’t take it, don’t dish it out.” In other words, Donald, if you don’t want people to point out that you’re an out-of-shape mess of a man, quit it with your countless childish insults. As long as you continue to be a playground bully, you’ll get it back tenfold — and deservedly so.

