‘He’s a Swiftie just like us’: Just wait until you see Tim Walz’s live reaction to Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris for President

A few moments after former President Donald Trump sauntered off the debate stage in Philadelphia along with his opponent Vice President Kamala Harris, the most famous pop star in the world made a huge statement.

Taylor Swift took to social media and publicly endorsed Harris in a lengthy screed, saying that the candidate would fight for the “fights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.” We were blessed with getting to watch VP nominee Tim Walz’s reaction to the endorsement live.

It’s no secret that liberal women are one of the demographics Trump struggles with the most, and this endorsement is surely not going to swing that pendulum in his direction. Swift is incredibly popular with younger voters (especially women), and her backing is sure to attract that demo to Harris in droves.

Walz was speaking with MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow about the debate when the anchor said she was going to do a “sort of a not very TV thing” and read the endorsement to him live. Walz smiled. “I don’t think you know about this,” Maddow said.

Swift’s post talked about how she was “made aware” of a fraudulent endorsement of Donald Trump posted on his site and made by artificial intelligence. She said it “really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation” and made her realize she needed to speak up.

Maddow quoted Swift saying “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election” and Walz put his hand to his heart and started beaming, his trademark smile on full display. He nodded soberly and approvingly as Maddow continued reading.

Tim Walz learns about Taylor Swift's endorsement of Harris in real time on MSNBC pic.twitter.com/KVsyH9v87d — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2024

“Wow,” he said. “I am incredibly grateful first of all to Taylor Swift. I say that also as a fellow cat owner.” He then talked to the Swifties directly:

“Swifties you heard it. … That was eloquent and it was clear. And that’s the type of courage we need in America, to stand up. We’ve seen it out of those Republicans who were at the DNC. We’ve seen it out of women who would like to have their own personal lives kept personal, but were forced to go out there because they nearly died and can’t get abortion services in a pregnancy. And now you have somebody like Taylor Swift coming out and making that very clear. This will be the opportunity Swifties”.

“Get on over there, give us a hand and get things going,” he said, and then he chuckled in that classic Walz way. Will this endorsement shift the polls? We can only await to see Swift’s impact on this election.

