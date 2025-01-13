‘He’s such a douche’: Jon Cryer underlines Trump’s raging hypocrisy with resurfaced 2016 tweet

As wildfires continue to sweep through California, local officials are working round the clock to save lives and property, but Donald Trump can’t seem to muster up anything but bluster. It’s business as usual as the geriatric president-elect dishes out vitriol all over social media. He’s been spreading misinformation about fire hydrants running dry in between denying climate change is real and slamming Governor Gavin Newsom, and even politically neutral celebrities like Jon Cryer are running out of patience.

The ‘80s breakout has been pretty mum about politics throughout his decades-long career, but the Trump-Vance ticket finally blew his lid. It’s impossible to put the genie back in the bottle, especially with receipts that prove that the Pretty in Pink actor still has Duckie’s bully-breaking spirit.

Can you imagine what kind of a sad, sick, twisted fuck you would have to be to post this. pic.twitter.com/79Y6Jp8d7K — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 13, 2025

Cryer has been largely mum about his political views in the past. Sure, he’s accused Donald Trump of being the “Charlie Sheen of politics,” but when Trump is using his considerable reach to post deranged images of a flaming Hollywood sign that spell out “Trump was right,” you know, like a normal person would, it’s hard not to agree with Cryer.

Cryer said that he loved working with Sheen on Two and a Half Men when he was sober, but that he was, “full of s**t….” because of his drug addiction. In his mind, Trump is just as bad, but Cryer told the Never Not Funny podcast that Trump’s “just addicted to feeling important.”

It’s impossible to disagree. Trump has offered nothing of worth to the people suffering in California. He’s only used his platform to rile up his base in unproductive ways, attacking officials and encouraging heartless Republicans like Warren Davidson to campaign against FEMA aid until California agrees to change how it handles forest management. It comes in stark contrast to his thoughts on the 2016 Tennessee wildfires, which Cryer reminded him of with one simple tweet.

How do we know Trump is full of sh** when he shrieks about “hydrants running dry”?



Because in 2016, a horrendous wildfire hit Gatlinburg Tennessee.



Hydrants ran dry & 14 people died.



But Tennessee had a GOP governor, so newly-elected Trump posted: pic.twitter.com/nQbQQNejjA — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) January 11, 2025

In Trump world everything boils down to red state good, blue state bad. Did Republicans care that some fire hydrants ran dry in Tennessee? Of course not! When it happened in The Volunteer State, that was due to power outages at pumping stations. But when water ran out in California, it was clearly due to Democratic policies and Gavin Newsom instead, not the 50 to 70 mile per hour winds spreading flames faster than fire fighters could contain them,.

To be clear, fire hydrants often drop in pressure when fighting fire in widespread areas. The hydrant system is designed to fight urban structure fires, not the kind of unprecedented, simultaneous wildfires L.A. County has seen in January 2025. Pumping stations can lose power, or water pressure may drop as many hydrants are in use at once. California firefighters say that all water reservoirs were filled prior to the Santa Anas, the winds that have carried the flames so quickly, but high demand depleted the stores by Wednesday morning. The problem, according to reporting by Rolling Stone, is that infrastructure was designed to support individual homes or apartments, not entire city blocks, much less entire neighborhoods.

Trump recently ignored the governors offer to “come see the devastation first hand,” and has been fairly clear he has no intention of working with the local officials anytime soon. His desire to help is directly correlated to how much adoration he receives, and Californian voters have rejected him twice now.

Anyone whose been paying attention knows the 78-year-old only has compassion for those willing to bend the knee and than those who don’t are quickly embroiled in petty politics — even when lives are on the line.

