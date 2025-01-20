‘He’s very triggering for people’: Therapists cite massive upswing in anxiety from patients as Trump takes office, so no, you’re not the only one

It’s Jan. 20, 2025 and there’s a feeling of gloom and dread in the air… because Donald Trump was sworn into office today. Between the inauguration and the rollercoaster ride of a TikTok ban, it’s been a big weekend, and everyone is feeling it.

Now, as Trump becomes president for the second time, therapists are expressing that people are feeling more anxious. In an interview with The Independent, Paula Carino explained, “He’s very triggering for people. Just his personality, his unpredictability, too.” Dr. Jack Drescher has also noticed more anxiety among patients, specifically when it comes to anti-trans policies. Elizabeth Hinkle put it perfectly when she said “a few select people in power are making decisions for all.” Hinkle expressed that people are confused that a convicted felon seems to be able to come out of anything unscathed. Young women are also scared of their reproductive rights being taken away.

Carino added that since “you never know what he’s gonna say and you never know what he’s gonna do,” Trump “creates the sense of lack of safety” and that is “important in mental health.” Since many people feel anxious when they’re unsure what to expect in a new situation, whether it’s a job or a party where they don’t know anyone, it’s no wonder that this feeling is even worse with such a volatile politician (a word I’m using loosely).

Yes, there are just a few reasons to feel anxious. Between the threat to transgender care and rights, the potential 25% tariffs Trump could put on Canada, and as Carino put it, the fact that Trump is like a loose canon ready to blow at any moment, it’s a dark and frightening time.

If this feels familiar, it’s because everyone has been through it before. After Trump got in the first time in 2016, a psychologist named Jennifer Panning wrote a 2017 essay about “Trump Anxiety Disorder” and said people felt powerless toward the situation. As Politico pointed out, 3,000 therapists put their names on a 2016 “manifesto” and said people were feeling scared, ashamed, and anxious.

And let’s not forget that Trump wants people to feel anxious because he thrives on having more power than others and being in charge. When he spoke at the RNC in 2020 to officially accept the GOP nomination, he said, “No one will be safe in Biden’s America.” Of course, he preyed on that anxiety once again in 2024 by promising he would make groceries cheaper and that life would be better under his administration. (Spoiler alert: he said “it’s very hard” to do this so, you know, he’s probably not going to.)

Although it might feel impossible to deal with a second Trump term, and there’s no doubt this is a challenging time, talking to a therapist is never going to be a bad idea. It can be hard to find accessible and affordable therapists, but there are some options, such as Better Help, where you can talk to a therapist via text or online.

According to The Guardian, The Mental Health Foundation advises people to spend time with other people, volunteer, and be careful not to spend too much time on social media. As the foundation explains, the best way to handle this moment in time is to keep in touch with loved ones and not hide your feelings. We’re all in this together and everyone will need to lean on one another for the next four years.

