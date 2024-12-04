Hillary Clinton and Hakeem Jeffries would like to remind you that Project 2025 advocate Donald Trump is, get this, a liar

Donald Trump and the truth aren’t exactly on the same page. They’re not even in the same book. The convicted felon lied his way through his election campaign and now he’s lied his way to the top once again. Clearly, he’s not going to stop any time soon, with the soon-to-be president already going back on his claim that he has nothing to do with Project 2025, but are we really surprised? Democrats, Hillary Clinton and Hakeem Jeffries aren’t.

Recommended Videos

The shady business mogul turned a few heads this week with his decision to name Russell Vought as his pick for the director of the Office of Management and Budget. Trump has made some pretty bad decisions when it comes to his cabinet, but Vought is one of the worst. He was the previous director for a while during Trump’s first term, but in the time since Trump left office Vought has gone on to co-author Project 2025, the controversial blueprint from the Heritage Foundation that was one of the many good reasons not to vote for Trump — too late now though.

Of course, in the run-up to the election, Trump distanced himself from the project, and, despite the fact he’s a known liar, people believed him. His decision to appoint Vought to his cabinet suggests he was never really going to ditch Project 2025. He played us like a fiddle, except not really, because everyone who voted against Trump saw this coming.

Donald Trump is getting called out

Anyways, former first lady and presidential candidate, Hilary Clinton called out her old foe on X with a post criticizing Trump’s pick for the role. Again, it’s not really that much of a surprise, for Donald lying comes as easy as crapping his own pants.

Remember how Trump claimed he had nothing to do with Project 2025, which calls for the slashing of Social Security and Medicare?



His pick to run the White House budget office is one of its co-authors. https://t.co/eX4TKm6309 pic.twitter.com/3sNdOF6mK9 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 2, 2024

House minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries also called out the Republican party for their obvious lies and blatant hypocrisy.

Before the election: Extreme MAGA Republicans lied to America about their connection to Project 2025.



After the election: The people behind Project 2025 are given high level positions in the Trump administration.



How dare you lecture the American people about anything. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) December 3, 2024

Sadly, all of this is falling upon deaf ears, as the people who voted in the MAGA maniac are in denial about how bad this is — they’re convinced the Democratic party is the liar. As for the people who voted blue, this was already something they saw coming.

It’s unclear right now exactly what this could mean for another Trump administration, but speaking to PBS, journalist Laura Barrón-López broke down Vought’s politics and what could possibly happen now he is in a position of power.

“[Vought] believes the president has the power to slash spending programs without Congress. He also believes that the president can use the military during civil unrest, and that the president should assert more control over the Justice Department […] Russell Vought supports stripping federal workers of their protections.”

What is Project 2025?

For those out of the loop, Project 2025 is a 900-page list of policies that would give the president more power than he already has. It’s almost universally been seen as a bad thing. Trump was bad enough with the powers he already had — imagine if he had more. Laura went on to say that Vought will likely start replacing federal workers with political appointees “almost immediately.” Could he start implementing other ideas from the 900-page document? It’s certainly a possibility.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy