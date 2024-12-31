Hillary Clinton’s net worth, confirmed

Former Secretary of State and Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has been in the public eye for decades. While some of her most fore-facing jobs have been as a public servant, Clinton has had several forms of income over the years, putting her ahead in the financial bracket.

Clinton began her career in the 1970s at the Children’s Defense Fund and as a lawyer on the committee investigating Richard Nixon. She worked as an attorney and law professor until her husband was elected president in 1992 and served as first lady until 2000.

After her husband’s political endeavors, Clinton had some of her own. She was elected the first female senator in New York State in 2000 and 2006. She then ran for the Democratic presidential nominee in 2008 but was beaten by Barack Obama. Because of her time as a public servant, according to Yahoo! Finance, Clinton has had public financial records for many years. Her family’s tax returns have been public since 1977.

In 2009 she was appointed Secretary of State by Barack Obama. According to NBC, her salary at the time was around $186,600, potentially rising until she stepped down in 2013.

In 2015, while running for president against Donald Trump, she released her financial records again. At the time, she and her husband claimed a total income of $10.75 million.

Aside from her political and law careers, the 77-year-old has written 11 books, including several New York Times bestsellers like An Invitation to the White House, What Happened, and Hard Choices, each of which sold hundreds of thousands of units. Her bibliography includes memoirs, stories, children’s books, and reflections on her political career and the future of the United States. She also won a Grammy in 2004 for her audiobook adaptation of her book Living History.

Property also makes up a large portion of a person’s net worth. According to House Beautiful, In 1999 they bought their home in Chappaqua, New York for roughly $1.7 million, with the value undoubtedly increasing over the years. They have also owned property in Washington, D.C.

Over the years she and her family have started several campaigns, and foundations, and raised money for countless causes through the Clinton Foundation and other philanthropic avenues.

Accounting for book sales, a lengthy career, years as a public servant, time on the campaign trail, and countless other endeavors, Clinton has earned and lost her fair share of money. According to Nasdaq, those losses and gains have amounted to a net worth of about $120 million. Not too shabby after decades of work.

