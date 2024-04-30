Former U.S. President Donald Trump and son Eric Trump look on at the 18th green during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on April 07, 2024 in Doral, Florida.
Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images
Category:
Politics

‘His stamina, I’ve never seen anything like it in my life,’ says Eric Trump, clearly unaware of Donald’s daytime dozing

Like father, lies son.
Image of Sandeep Sandhu
Sandeep Sandhu
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 01:37 pm

Like his famously truth-averse father, Eric Trump doesn’t seem to have a firm grasp on reality at the best of times.

The third Trump child and second son is the adult embodiment of the kid who claimed his father was a spy when everybody knew he was really a drunk who spent most of his time sprawled across a bar. Eric has lied a lot about his father previously, giving him all sorts of kudos where it simply isn’t deserved, like the time he claimed the older Trump actually “saved Christianity.”

His latest fib about his father is one that we’ve seen a lot from those linked to the Trump campaign: that their candidate is fighting fit and ready to go, while Biden is allegedly senile and fragile. If the amount of weirdly thirsty cartoons and photoshopped images being pumped out by the Conservative slice of the internet of a ripped Trump are anything to go by, then this propaganda is doing its job.

In a recent interview with the ever sycophantic Fox News, Eric Trump said this of his father: “…his stamina…I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. I’ve just never seen it.” While we have no doubt that Eric hasn’t taken in much he’s seen, we can’t believe even he can be this dense. His statement comes in response to several reports (substantiated by numerous witnesses) that the 77-year-old (to be 78 in a month and a half) Trump has been regularly falling asleep during his most recent criminal trial.

Trump is in court for allegedly paying hush money to the adult actress Stormy Daniels after he had an affair with her ⏤ a tryst that supposedly took place while his wife, and later the First Lady, Melania Trump was pregnant. The prosecution alleges that Trump attempted to pass the payoff off as legal fees. Their case is informed by Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who has already been prosecuted for crimes he committed while working for Trump and is cooperating with authorities. Cohen was the one who allegedly paid Daniels off after the affair.

Trump has been embroiled in a number of legal cases recently, and despite his ever-shrill attempts to claim that he has presidential immunity, it appears that his decades of crime are catching up to him. The Supreme Court, which is in no way been corrupted through bribes and politicization by conservatives, is currently ruling on whether or not Trump will be liable for his crimes.

Despite all of these troubles, this is the first time Trump himself has seen the inside of a court in this recent spate of legal action against him. While his team of lawyers has been working for overtime that they will probably get stiffed on, as Trump famously doesn’t pay people, he hasn’t had to show up until recently. That’s why there’s added scrutiny on this particular trial and why the younger Trump is desperately trying to spin his haggard, hateful father’s napping into something it isn’t.

Curiously, blatantly and shamelessly lying about something everyone can see isn’t true isn’t the only habit Eric has picked up from his courtroom-bound father. A year into his father’s disasterous presidency, Forbes reported that the Eric Trump Foundation had funneled money earmarked for charities like St. Jude’s Research Hospital into the Trump Organization. The cash had been raised via charity golf tournaments and was worth more than $1,000,000. Class clearly runs in the family.

