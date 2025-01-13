‘Historic landslide’ falsifier Marjorie Taylor Greene already knows who’s going to cost MAGA Republicans ‘everything’

The unhinged banshee of the GOP, Marjorie Taylor Greene, has launched another round of her patented absurd-o-matic rants, threatening to blot out the sun of reason itself.

Taking to X, MTG demanded her fellow Republicans stop their “infighting.” According to MTG, it’s high time her colleagues parked their egos and got with the Trump program — or else. The “or else,” it seems, involves a dire warning: those who prefer to “die on their own self-righteous hill” are apparently plotting the party’s downfall. It’s quite the spectacle — like watching someone insist everyone should play nice in the sandbox, while simultaneously lobbing handfuls of sand into everyone’s eyes. MTG is convinced that this is the way to save the ship — by steering it directly into the iceberg of Trump’s agenda.

Republicans are beginning to bicker about budget reconciliation dilemmas.



Border security

America First Energy

Renewing Tax Cuts & Savings law

No tax on tips

No tax on Senior’s SS

SALT

Debt ceiling dilemma

Disaster relief

Trump’s tariffs

Ending foreign wars

DOGE



It’s time… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 12, 2025

To wrap up MTG’s long essay, she wants all GOP members to shut up (!) and do what Trump wants. Excuse me, what? Is she seriously suggesting that duly elected representatives should just blindly submit to Trump’s every whim? Should they just nod and smile as he dictates policy from Mar-a-Lago? What dystopian dictatorship does she think this is?

Greene is all about pushing Trump’s latest shopping list. More specifically, the president-elect wants “one powerful bill” that would extend his tax cuts, give tax-free tips, throw money at his border wall vanity project, and prop up his fossil fuel buddies.

Via Truth Social @realDonaldTrump/posts

But alas, the current state of the GOP is an all-daggers-out show. The leaders in the Republican Party can’t agree on how to move forward. Some, like Senate Majority Leader John Thune, think it’s better to break the issues into smaller, more manageable bills, which might actually stand a chance of passing without causing too much drama. The disagreement has led to some serious infighting. Just last week, the vote to reelect Mike Johnson as House Speaker was so close it was practically a cliffhanger. And while all this is happening, Greene is out there, ready to take on anyone in her party who dares to defy Trump’s vision.

Furthermore, in her fervor to defend Trump’s narrow win as a “historic landslide,” Greene not only distorts reality but also undermines the very foundation of a democratic system where each elected representative’s voice matters. Claiming Trump’s win was a landslide doesn’t just imply — no, it bellows — that there’s an overwhelming, unilateral march behind Trump’s policies from sea to shining sea. This assertion diminishes the legitimacy of opposing voices and the representatives who stand behind them. It suggests that these dissenting voices are not only in the minority but are also unjustifiably obstructing the so-called clear will of the people.

I’m curious, though. In what fever dream is a pathetic 1.47% popular vote margin a landslide? That’s not a mandate. I see that as a participation trophy. Franklin D. Roosevelt won by a margin of 24.3% in 1936, Lyndon B. Johnson by 22.6% in 1964, and Richard Nixon by 23.2% in 1972. The last president to truly dominate an election was Ronald Reagan in 1984, who swept the nation with a margin of 18.2% over his opponent (via UC Santa Barbara).

“Historic landslide”? Not even close pic.twitter.com/QfzQhSzAZC — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 31, 2024

In contrast to Trump’s winning rate, Obama, who had significant electoral victories, won by 7.3% in 2008 and 3.9% in 2012. Even those more substantial margins were hardly called landslides. They were decisive wins, yes, but they didn’t suggest the kind of one-sided wipeout Marjorie implies. In the grand race of presidential elections over the last 137 years, Trump has landed himself a spot as the third smallest winner. Facts are stubborn things, Marjorie.

