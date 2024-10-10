‘How dumb are YOU?’: Whoopi Goldberg skewers casino destroyer Donald Trump for calling her ‘filthy’ after hiring her 4 times

Donald Trump blasted Whoopi Goldberg for something he does on a regular basis but Whoopi and The View have responded to Trump’s rant to the delight of social media.

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

For years, Whoopi Goldberg has been so disgusted with Donald Trump that she refuses to say his name. Since Trump is The View‘s favorite topic, it creates an odd problem for Whoopi who resorts to calling him other things such as “the orange man,” or the often utilized, “he who shall not be named,” and when she’s sick of the nicknames she’ll simply say, ” you know who.” These are just small examples in a rather large palette of Whoopi’s nicknames for Trump.

Trump: I have hired Whoopi to work for me as a comedian Her mouth was so foul, every word out of her mouth was like the F word. I was with a group of nice people. We had to leave. She was so filthy, dirty, disgusting. Oh, what a loser she is pic.twitter.com/Zv1pGXXmXA — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2024

Some have called this practice childish, especially for a host of what is basically a political show. Some have even called it unprofessional. Either way, Donald Trump has never spoken about it until now. At a recent campaign rally, Trump noted that Whoopi Goldberg once kindly asked him to appear in a movie that she was a part of and he was happy to do it. He then explained, “Now she says, ‘I refuse to mention his name.’ You know why? Politics can do strange things to demented people.”

Trump followed it up by admitting that he once “hired Whoopi to work for me as a comedian.”

This is so rich.



Trump drops the F word at least as much as Whoopi does.



As far as being a “loser” – Whoopi is an EGOT. Meanwhile Trump lost the 2020 election. https://t.co/WOJx5KMwpL — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) October 10, 2024

However, he was rather displeased with her performance because “her mouth was so foul,” and even claims that he and the group he was entertaining had to leave before the show ended because of said “filthy”mouth. He concluded, “I would never hire her again.”

Whoopi responded on The View and acknowledged that Trump did indeed hire her to headline at his casino but also reminded Trump that he already knew that she used bad language before hiring her. She suggested she might still be performing at the casino had Trump not “run it into the ground.”

Before moving on, Whoopi added one extra tidbit and directed it at Trump, saying. “You hired me four times and you didn’t know what you were getting? How dumb are you?!”

Whoopi RAGES at Trump for decrying her "filthy, dirty, disgusting" comedy act.

"How dumb are you? You hired me," she proclaimed. pic.twitter.com/Rp1OWHeTH1 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 10, 2024

It’s worth noting that Whoopi managed to avoid saying his name again, which was rather impressive in this particular case. However, perhaps Whoopi should heed Trump’s words or, even better, follow his example. Trump’s eloquence is worth listening to, after all. Here are just a few actual quotes from Donald Trump himself:

“Get that son of a bi*** off the field!”

“What a pain in the a**.”

“Listen you mother fu**ers!”

“You’re not gonna raise that fu**ing price!”

“Kiss Barack Obama‘s a**.”

“I would bomb the sh** out of them.”

“They’re ripping the sh** out of the sea.”

Here's a compilation of Trump swearing up a fucking storm. This doesn't include all the times since 2018, when the video was first made.



If you are offended by Biden swearing but not this video, did you ever think maybe your problem is NOT the language? pic.twitter.com/GaIIqu2qJL — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) January 25, 2022

As you can see, Trump sets the best example for the filthy mouthed amongst us. His speeches are the true hilarity of this comedy because it shows, yet again, that the one thing that most politicians can do better than anyone else is be hypocritical.

The best statement of this whole sh**show actually did not come from Trump or Whoopi, but rather from Sunny Hostin who happens to be Whoopi’s fellow co-host on The View.

Without cursing, Hostin thanked Trump for “providing us with material on a daily basis.” Hostin again extended an invite to Trump to appear on the show, something he has refused to do, but what might entice him is that it would likely become the most viewed episode of the show’s history, something that Trump can brag about afterwards. They just need to make sure that the censors are ready.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy