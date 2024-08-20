Image Credit: Disney
U.S. President Joe Biden greets First Daughter Ashley Biden during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic party supporters are in Chicago for the convention, concluding with current Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party's presidential nomination. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
Celebrities

How many children does Ashley Biden have?

Has Joe and Jill Biden's daughter given her parents any grandchildren?
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Aug 20, 2024 04:12 am

Born on June 8, 1981, in Wilmington, Delaware, Ashley Blazer Biden is United States President Joe Biden’s fourth and youngest child, his second daughter, and the only offspring from her father’s second marriage to Jill Biden.

43-year-old Ashley is a multifaceted professional. She is a social worker, fashion designer (she founded her own fashion label, Livelihood, as per the New York Times), and activist with a particular interest in social justice, women’s rights, youth issues, and animal cruelty.

She is famously elusive and tends to stay away from the public eye. However, she recently stepped into it when she introduced her father before he spoke at the Democratic National Convention on the evening of Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.

Ashley is married to business executive, otolaryngologist, and plastic surgeon Howard Krein — the couple united in wedlock in a Catholic-Jewish interfaith ceremony at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church in Greenville, Delaware, in 2012 (as per Elle) — but do the couple had any children? Joe Biden has seven grandchildren from his two sons — five from Hunter and two from Beau — but have Ashley and Howard provided him and Jill with any more bundles of joy?

Does Ashley Biden have any children?

As per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Ashley Biden and her husband, Howard Krein, have no children together.

Of course, it’s far from unheard of for women of Ashley’s age to have children, so there’s potentially still time for it to happen (should she and Howard wish for it, of course), but as things stand, she isn’t a mother and as a busy professional with so many strings to her bow, it’s hardly surprising that she hasn’t found the time to become one!

